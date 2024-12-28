Student Sent An Appreciative Message To Her Hardworking Professor Who Often Stumbles On His Words — His Reply Had Her In Tears

Caught up in the chaotic nature of being a university student, a woman named Maria on TikTok had a back-to-reality moment listening to one of her professor’s niche lectures online.

Maria explained that for remote lectures, her professor would record himself speaking over a slideshow or PowerPoint presentation and then send it out to his students. After hearing him tell a cute little dad joke, she couldn’t help but write him an appreciative message. “Half of the time in my virtual classes [we] are just teaching ourselves. They don’t post videos, just assignments.”

A college student sent an appreciative message to her professor, who often stumbles on his words in recorded lectures.

Maria explained that her online professor often makes “dad jokes” and sometimes stumbles over his words in his pre-recorded lectures; she couldn't help but get sentimental thinking about his dedication to teaching.

“Imagine talking to a screen and just imagining that your students are listening,” she said in a video. “I was like, ‘Let me reach out and tell him that I appreciate his videos.’”

With a tendency for professors to simply ‘post assignments’ without teaching, the student said it was refreshing to have someone ‘who cares.’

Over 46 cumulative studies on academic success in universities unveiled one main theme: The relationship between professors and college students is fundamental to their success in academics and their on-campus lives.

When you’re relying on a fully remote class to build that connection, it’s difficult. Students can easily close their laptops, never think about their peers, or forget the time and effort professors put into their recorded lectures and videos.

So, this student went the extra mile, like her remote professor did — sending him a message to thank him for his efforts to build a community for their class. “It’s little things like this that can have a huge impact on others,” one commenter wrote under the post. “You are so kind…stay that way.”

The professor was quick to respond and thank the student, admitting he’s not often appreciated in either of his 2 jobs.

“This is so nice to hear,” the professor wrote back in his reply, “thank you so much! As you may imagine, I don’t get a whole lot of appreciation in either of my jobs.”

Not only was this professor pouring time and energy into his lectures but he was also working as the lieutenant of a Nevada police station at the same time.

“It truly means a TON to me when someone reaches out to express that,” he added. “You absolutely didn’t have to do that, but I really do appreciate you saying that.”

Of course, we’re not obligated to thank others for simply doing their jobs, but at the end of the day, we’re all human. We’re all yearning to be acknowledged and appreciated and to connect with the people in our lives.

Take a few minutes to thank the people in your life — from grocery store clerks to your parents and maybe even a professor or peer — for everything they’ve contributed to helping you grow.

For some, it might be something big, and for others, it might be a simple smile on a rough day.

