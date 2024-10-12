Student Accidentally Unenrolled From All Of Their University Classes By Sending An Email To The Wrong Person

For one student, a simple email mixup spiraled into a concerning situation, resulting in him being unenrolled from all of his required classes and potentially jeopardizing his spot in a highly ranked and competitive university. He turned to the “University of Michigan” Reddit thread to ask for advice on mitigating the crisis.

“I have no idea what to do in this situation,” he desperately admitted in his post. “Please help.”

The university student accidentally unenrolled from college classes after emailing the wrong person.

After contemplating between two schools' pre-med programs—the University of Michigan and Vanderbilt University—this college student ultimately made the difficult decision to stay local in Michigan. Though it was an inherently stressful decision, it was a relief to officially have chosen.

However, when he finally sent his email of withdrawal to Vanderbilt, he made an unsettling mistake: He accidentally sent it to his admissions team at Michigan.

People Images Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

“I accidentally sent an email to the University of Michigan registrar saying that I would like to withdraw from college,” he wrote, “even though I was supposed to send it to another college for transfer.”

While he caught his email mix-up after just a few hours, the damage had already been done—the university had taken him off the student list for the year and unenrolled him from all of his current classes.

“I immediately sent a follow-up email saying that this was a mistake and not to withdraw me," he added. "I called them first thing in the morning."

Despite sending another email and clarifying his decision in a phone call, nobody at the university contacted him or acted to help him reverse the damage from his mistaken email.

“All the classes I was enrolled in are gone,” he admitted. “I was withdrawn from all of them.”

Commenters comforted the student and offered advice to help him fix his mistake.

Many commenters suggested he contact the registrar and "keep bugging them until the mistake is fixed."

EugeneEdge | Shutterstock

"Call the university," one user instructed. "Sometimes it is [important] to use your voice to address problems. We live in a world where too many people send e-mails when more effective communication can be used."

"Also, you have probably been given an important lesson on why it is important to read emails carefully before hitting 'send,'" they continued. It will serve you well regardless of what happens with your problem."

Let his blunder serve as a reminder to always double- and triple-check your emails before you send them—otherwise, you could find yourself in a similarly tumultuous situation.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories.