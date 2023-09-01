College Student Forgets To Tell Parents He Has No On-Campus Housing — As They Are Driving Him To School

Humans can be very forgetful creatures; some might forget to grab the keys before locking the door, while others forget to put their days-old laundry in the dryer. In one case, however, a college student may have forgotten to hit the submit button for housing before driving all the way to campus.

TikTok user @zandrox__ recently uploaded a video from the backseat of his parents’ car as they drove him to his university’s campus with all of his belongings.

Unbeknownst to his parents, there was just one minor problem: their son forgot to confirm his housing assignment to live on campus, leaving him without a place to live.

“I genuinely don’t know what to do,” the nervous student captioned his video en route to school. In just a few days, the short clip garnered over 45,000 likes and over half a million views and counting.

In the on-screen text, the student asks his followers for some much needed advice, writing, “So uhh... how do you tell your parents that you just now realized you forgot to confirm your on campus assignment... and now you’re otw to campus with literally everything you own and nowhere to go when you get there...”

The student's video called into question if teenagers, even those in college, are responsible enough.

People in the comments felt that it was on the student to stay on top of his school emails. We all make mistakes, but according to one user who works in college administration, these situations happen way more often than one would think.

They wrote, “I am so sorry. I can’t wait 2 see how this plays out. As an admin, I’m not w/out sympathy, but the amount of ppl who never confirm or read is shocking.”

Another user wrote, “I swear I've never seen so many people who have these issues until TikTok. do people not read their emails.”

Photo: @zandrox__ / TikTok

According to the student, he did read the housing email, but as it turns out, he may have forgotten to scroll down.

Others suggested that it’s best if he just tells his parents the truth. “You just come clean with them," one user wrote, "Allow them to help you. Lesson learned. May this be the biggest mistake you make. You’re a kid, allow yourself [some] grace!”

Hopefully, this experience was a lesson to be learned for the college student.

Luckily, not all hope was lost for the aspiring Computer Science student. “They have me in a temporary dorm right now,” he said, adding that, thankfully, there may be an open dorm available with a roommate he lived with the previous year.

No matter how long you’ve been in school, somehow, the beginning of every school year always feels both refreshing and nerve-wracking. Moreover, having feelings of anxiety is practically a rite of passage for the typical college student.

In the end, everyone makes mistakes; fortunately for this student, this was a mistake that could be easily fixed.

Xiomara Demarchi is a New York–based writer and frequent contributor to YourTango’s news and entertainment team. Keep up with them on Instagram.