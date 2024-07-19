6 Spiritual Reasons You Need To Start An Ancient Ritual Group Today

Imagine standing in a circle under the light of a full moon, holding hands with fellow retreat guests, feeling a profound sense of connection and unity with other women as the ocean waves gently lap the shore. This memory is forever imprinted in my mind after my last full moon goddess retreat.

Women have an innate need for connection and ritual with other women — it's in our DNA, as ancient as the rocks beneath our feet. In today's mainstream society, these time-honored traditions can be difficult to find.

Thankfully, healers and knowledge-holders have never abandoned these rituals through retreats, moon ceremonies, and earth celebrations. These experiences tap into our deep yearning to connect with the nurturing power of nature. By connecting as fellow travelers on this planet and embracing the healing power of nature, we fulfill a profound need within ourselves.

Five benefits of sacred rituals in women's lives

1. Ritual gatherings help us grow, emotionally

A ritual gathering employs various healing, spiritual, and holistic approaches to facilitate well-being, growth, and transformation. It acknowledges we are more than our physical bodies — we are interconnected to the cosmos and our fellow humans. Sacred healing rituals are deeply rooted in the human experience. These ceremonies influence healing for the physical body and psyche, every culture has incorporated them.

Engaging in rituals and sacred ceremonies offers numerous healing benefits for our psyche, body, and spirit:

2. Rituals create a sense of community

Rituals create shared experiences among participants, fostering unity and a sense of belonging. Connecting with others beyond a superficial level is soul-nourishing, helping us feel less isolated and lonely. We also benefit from seeing ourselves in the struggles and successes of others.

Dragon Images via Shutterstock

3. Rituals help us benefit from awe and mystical connection

Recognizing that we are part of something bigger than ourselves — a larger tapestry — helps us feel connected to humanity and a greater purpose. Rituals remind us that we are more than just our bodies. We are part of the cosmos.

Spiritual Growth: Rituals encourage quiet time and contemplation, essential components of any spiritual practice. Taking time out of our everyday experiences nurtures our spiritual side and deepens our connection to others, our planet, and a higher power.

4. Ritual gatherings awaken our intuition

Rituals help us return to ourselves and tap into our inner healing intelligence. By slowing down and going within, we allow our intuition to guide us. Rituals nurture this inner voice, allowing it to be heard and honored.

5. Gathering for rituals enhances self-love

Participating in ceremonies often fosters a deep sense of gratitude for our fellow group members and ourselves. Rituals help shift our perspective, allowing us to see ourselves as important parts of the whole, which can translate to greater compassion and self-love.

Here are tips for fostering everyday rituals on your own

While attending events like summer solstice or full moon ritual can bring more ritual into our lives, we can also incorporate these practices daily, with small but meaningful practices:

1. Daily meditation

Spend 10-20 minutes each day unplugging, quieting your mind, and slowing down. Even a 10-minute meditation can be effective, allowing you to receive insights and listen to your intuition.

2. Lighting incense or a candle

Start or end your day by lighting incense or a candle. This practice can bless your day, offer gratitude for your blessings, or release unhelpful thoughts and feelings.

Zolotarevs via Shutterstock

3. Reciting a prayer, mantra, or positive affirmation

Find a prayer or phrase that resonates with you, such as "I honor and listen to my intuition today," and set times throughout the day to recite it. This practice gives your mind a break from the busyness of the day and helps you reconnect with yourself.

4. Listening to music

Quiet, meditative music can induce beneficial brain states, such as theta or alpha states. When the mind is relaxed and less busy, we are more open to hearing messages from our intuition.

Rituals can create a profound sense of peace, purpose, and insights about our connection to a higher power and help create community that transcends the ordinary.