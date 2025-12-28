The Art Of Spiritual Alignment: How To Use An Ancient Practice That Brings Body & Mind Together

"Your chakras are out of alignment!" ... or so people like to say. But what the heck is a chakra and do you have to believe in their "magic" in order to understand them? No. It may sound strange at first, but chakras can be relevant for you even if you're not into alternative therapy, woo-ey stuff or spirituality.

In simplified terms, chakras are energy centers in your body. They carry information about your emotions, mental projections and how your home and work environments are affecting you. And whether you're aware of them or not, your chakras directly reflect your quality of health, your ability to relate to others socially, and your ability to connect to your own innate talents.

Advertisement

Aside from health and emotions, your chakras also affect your own personal magnetism and how others respond in your relationships, or your business. The ever increasing alternative holistic health field is moving chakra awareness beyond the weird and woo-woo into the useful and down to earth relevant practical use of energy and mind-body awareness.

Still don't buy into it? That's OK. In the meantime, give yourself an opportunity to simply learn how chakra energy can help you improve your own well being on every level.

How To Utilize The Ancient Practice That Brings Body & Mind Together:

According to Learning Mind, a group of Japanese scientists from the University of Tokyo conducted a series of experiments in which they managed to visually capture the aura of a person, thus proving its existence! Experts believe this is a new tool that can help people feel better in many areas of their lives.

Advertisement

Here are 3 chakras that have the ability to boost (or block) your success:

1. Base Chakra (Money and Career Success)

Tonktiti via Shutterstock

Base chakra: Core Energy located at base of spine running into ground below the feet.

When you stay grounded and steady in your energy, you're more likely to have a positive impact on others which is very important for ongoing success.

Advertisement

When this center gets disconnected or weak, money issues, feelings of insecurity and fear can make you easier to forget, whether that's being passed over after a job interview or a hot date. You'll also feel less commitment from partners in your relationships and be more vulnerable to fatigue and poor circulation in the lower body.

In my intuitive energy therapy practice, this is the top chakra most clients need to balance and activate. If you're depressed, chances are your base is low or off. Past traumas, loss of job or challenging transitions also affect this area.

Walking or yoga outside, yard work and great healthy sex can all move energy here to help this energy area open and flow well.

Advertisement

2. Sacral Chakra (Creativity and Relationships)

Sacral Chakra: Feelings located at the lower abdomen the health of this center affects our digestion and fertility area.

When this area is healthy and flowing well, you're naturally more creative, generous and inspired to indulge in your favorite pleasures of life. Or you can create your own business or activate your ovaries to produce a literal child.

When blocked this center can leave you drained, bloated or left with negative feelings that keep you emotionally shut down. If you can't say "no" to others or struggle to maintain healthy boundaries with others ... this center is likely in need of some support. If this center remains blocked then you are better off staying single until you get this clear.

Painting or any artistic expression, aromatherapy sea salt bath and massage are a few ways to open the sacral center to feel amazing and express yourself from that positive space.

Advertisement

3. Solar Plexus Chakra (Confidence and Power)

Connections located just under the rib cage this center affects your liver, large intestine and stomach.

When this center is strong, you have healthy confidence in who you are and what you are doing in life. Should this center come across a ‘power struggle’ or ongoing high alert from overwork, this center can result in adrenal exhaustion or an aggressive power trip.

This tends to really cause challenges when people get out of a stressful situation but can not turn themselves down or off. Energizer bunny is ok for a day but staying too high gear too often can burn you out.

Advertisement

Power lifting, rock climbing or full body yoga stands, saying "no" when you need to are all ways to activate and build your core strength and show yourself what you really can do.

Whether you are learning about your chakras for the first time or have experienced a holistic treatment to balance your own body, there are many exciting ways to explore your energy centers that can have a very positive affect in your life.

Advertisement

According to UCLA, in an integrative review of Reiki touch therapy, this holistic energy treatment is gaining new respect within the medical community. Not only are highly reputable medical facilities throughout the U.S. offering patients alternative healing programs, those facilities are analyzing the benefits of their programs.

To me the whole purpose of practicing holistic wellness is to feel amazing, be as happy as possible and to love your life. Opening to a new possibility for yourself can help to create more of what you want in your life.

I believe activating and balancing your chakras can create your best body, relationships and opportunities you may not have realized were possible. Or as I have said for years “change your spin…change your life.”

Advertisement

Cathleen is a Holistic MediumTM Practitioner guiding clients around the world into greater health, relationships and soul success. She leads group meditation Soul Retreats at top Conde Naste resorts. See how a LIFE SESSION or retreat can fine tune your chakras. Or sign up for FREE Energy Upgrade mp3 at Holisticmedium.com