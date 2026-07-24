Gen Z Actually Thinks A Lot Like Boomers When It Comes To 6 Specific Things

Recent findings show that, despite their perceived differences, Gen Z and baby boomers actually share plenty of common ground regarding how they think about certain things. While they're far apart in age, these two generations share a distinct flavor of idealism about the American Dream that sets them apart from millennials and Gen X.

According to a report in Newsweek, Gen Z is thinking about the world in a way that's quite reminiscent of how boomers viewed the world in their own youth. As Gen Z comes of age in a digital world, they have some age-old aspirations that are breaking through the surface.

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When it comes to these specific things, Gen Z and baby boomers actually think a whole lot alike

1. They care deeply about owning a home

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Much like boomers had a desire to own their own homes and saw achieving that goal as a sign of success, Gen Z has the dream of home ownership at the top of their minds. Even with the economy seeming to make every effort to thwart this lofty goal, Gen Z is determined more than any previous generation to own a home in their lifetime.

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According to a recent survey, "the vast majority (87.2 percent) of Gen Zers ... said homeownership is important when it comes to building wealth, and almost 2 in 3 (65 percent) say it's personally important to them to own a home."

Given that the world feels more unstable every day, my generation longs for a place to set up and lay down roots. We see owning a home as a surefire way to find a sense of safety and security while also proving that it can be done despite the odds currently against us.

2. They want to settle down in the suburbs

Both Gen Z and baby boomers seem to be drawn to living in the suburbs as opposed to the hustle and bustle of city life. While living in the city might be more associated with endless opportunities, living in the suburbs can be a more affordable, safer option, especially for young families.

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Reports link Gen Z's desire to stay in the suburbs where they grew up to their widespread social anxiety, although some also warn that living in suburban areas may actually worsen their persistent sense of loneliness. Maybe they can learn a thing or two from their boomer grandparents about how to build community while they're all there.

3. They value monogamy in their relationships

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Although Gen Z is extremely open-minded on many fronts, they, along with boomers, hold steadfast to valuing monogamy in their romantic relationships. Gen Z truly longs for a sense of stability, and they believe having a loyal partner in crime who repeatedly chooses you every day can provide that.

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According to writer Arielle Domb, "Monogamy certainly doesn’t guarantee a lifetime of fulfillment and security, but for millions of young adults, the dream of committing to one person for the rest of their lives still shines high and bright."

There's something aspirational and dreamlike for my generation when it comes to finding the one in the same way boomers thought of their soulmates once upon a time.

4. Having children is extremely important to them

While most of Gen Z is still quite young themselves, they're already showing an interest in having children of their own one day in the same way boomers always knew that was their goal. In their youth, boomers were taught the importance of valuing tight-knit families, and they were keen on starting their own.

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Pragmatic, hyper-independent Gen X was somewhat more focused on their freedom but still wanted kids, while millennials were preoccupied with staying independent and experiencing the world as much as humanly possible. And now a reported 61% of Gen Z say they want to have children at some point in the future.

That said, Gen Z wants to have children on their own terms, when they have the financial stability and resources available to nurture their kids. Many of them are waiting longer as a result, and they're being extremely cautious about when and how they choose to start a family.

5. They like nice things

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There's been a huge upward trend in Gen Z going thrifting instead of shopping at malls. As a result, many of them are shopping for basically the exact same items that boomers once enjoyed in their heyday, such as record players, fun jewelry pieces, odd furniture, teacups, and clothing that feels one-of-a-kind.

Vintage is the name of the game for Gen Z, as they genuinely long for a time before technology, when the world seemed more authentic and colorful. Aesthetics such as cottage-core and infamous grandma hobbies really capture the essence of the time in which boomers actually lived and which Gen Z is bringing back for all to enjoy again.

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6. They both have rigid belief systems

Compared to Gen X and millennials, boomers and Gen Z share common ground in how they hold steadfast to their own beliefs. Both groups can be extremely judgmental too, strictly enforcing unspoken social rules on anyone in their vicinity while doing their best to maintain an aura of being tolerant.

Neither demographic is interested in operating in the gray areas where opinions are never considered right or wrong. Gen Z is often accused of thinking in black-and-white terms while boomers are often criticized for being too fixed in their worldviews. One thing's for certain, though. These two groups don't back down easily, which is something to be admired in both.

Luke Aliga is a writer with a degree in Technical Writing and Communication who covers relationships, culture, astrology, and human interest topics.