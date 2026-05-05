A lasting relationship isn't magic. It takes a lot of hard work. If a couple has been together since the first time they met, it's usually because they've shown up and done what it takes to make it work.

We've all heard of the couple who've been on-again, off-again for what seems like forever. Or the couple who randomly broke up for x amount of time before getting back together as if nothing happened. Or even the couple who needed their entire community to help them see over time what they'd known all along but couldn't admit to themselves. But there's always that one couple who seems to have gotten it right from the start.

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Couples who've been together ever since the first day they met credit 8 things for their lasting relationship:

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There's this age-old philosophy that love takes time to really flourish, to transform from something sweet into something solid. However, there are people out there who've defied the norm, connecting right away as if two souls had found each other in this lifetime. It's a phenomenon that seems unbelievable, as this one TikTok attempted to poke fun at.

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However, the users in the comments had a lot to say on the matter, citing their own love stories as proof of the possibility. Turns out it's possible, but it takes intention, and here's what you need to do if you think you've met your forever person.

1. They simply wanted to stick around

Meeting someone for the first time doesn't always go according to plan. It can be really awkward, uncomfortable, or the vibes are just off. Not for these couples.

The couples who've been together since the first time they met genuinely felt like there wasn't anybody else they needed to be around. As long as they had each other, that's all that mattered.

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According to psychologist Caitlin Slavins, the honeymoon phase of a relationship only lasts for about a few months to two years, when suddenly "the giddiness of infatuation turns into partnership, which is not a bad thing. It's just different." Even after the honeymoon phase ended, many of these couples simply couldn't stop being around each other.

2. They prioritize communication

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We've all heard the saying, "communication is key." Yet, these couples truly embraced that to sustain their relationship for so long.

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One happily paired off commenter on TikTok shared, "Being able to effectively communicate is key. You can’t have longevity if you can’t accurately depict your emotions. Good or bad."

Their wisdom is backed by science. According to psychotherapist Lissy Abrahams, good communication involves both partners being able to talk about their thoughts and feelings while also being able to listen intently to the other person and accurately read body language. This helps to effectively reduce misunderstandings and feelings of resentment within the partnership. It's no wonder these couples have been together for so long.

3. They consider each other friends

A lot of these couples who'd been together since the first day felt like they'd met a dear friend, just as well as a potential partner. Many users commented that they and their partner just kept "hanging out" like it was something as natural as rain falling from the sky. So natural, in fact, that many of them couldn't even remember when they made things official. It just sort of happened.

A 2025 study found that there's a difference between loving the person you're with and the degree to which you actually enjoy the company of that person. While relationships have their intensely emotional ups and downs, there are many quiet moments of the day-to-day that can wear heavily on both partners. A great buffer against stress is truly seeing one's partner as a friend they can laugh with, talk endlessly with, and share the burdens of life with.

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4. They are quick to forgive but never forget

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On a more serious note, an overwhelming number of couples got candid about forgiveness being a major driver for relationship success. Others noted that forgetting was a different story.

Understanding that the other person isn't perfect and that mistakes are bound to happen is crucial. However, holding themselves and the other person accountable for their actions and ensuring that it doesn't happen again is what makes things last.

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Like empathy, many people believe that forgiveness is something that comes more naturally to some and less to others. This couldn't be further from the truth. Forgiveness is a skill that is cultivated through self-awareness, acceptance, and being intentional with not letting hurt feelings consume you.

But couples counselors warn against completely forgetting, as that's where necessary tools such as setting boundaries and building trust can get lost.

5. They are patient

Yes, patience is a virtue, but apparently it's a key reason why these couples have stood the test of time. One person noted that "it takes a lot of patience and love that's for sure." Many others echoed a similar sentiment. It can be extremely hard to be patient with the ones we love, but the rewards can have infinite potential.

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In general, being in a relationship presents numerous opportunities to practice patience. Those periods of waiting for the other person to respond or reciprocate can feel like the end of the world for some people. But if both partners try their best to be patient, they're more likely to foster mutual growth and establish longevity.

6. They choose to love each other

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While a lot of the users' comments implied that things unfolded with little bumps in the road, others did not have it as easy. Even if they'd been together with their partner since day one, one person shared, "It’s not easy and never will be but LOVE conquers all. If y’all both want it, it’ll work." For some, they had to consciously make the decision to love the person in order to be together.

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Mental health advocate Hope Gillette explained that true love is "a choice you make every day," citing that after a while, the hormones that actively make you fall for someone start to die down, and the conscious mind begins to take over. After that, it's up to the person to offset the effects of this process by generating their own reasons for loving the person. That's not to say the magic is gone, however. If anything, the love they have for the other person becomes more intentional.

7. They are aligned and on the same team

Despite everything that happens in a relationship (especially one that's been going for a long time), these couples are aligned on their values for love and life as a whole. Amid the messiness, some people mentioned that they felt like teammates with their partner in getting through it together.

People can have many different values of varying degrees of points of contention. In a partnership, it's one thing for partners not to share the same values regarding practical tasks, but it's another for them not to share the same values regarding where loyalties lie.

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Some aligning values are simply non-negotiable, as dating coach Erika Ettin explained, "The main values that generally make or break a relationship are religion, money, and sex. These days, you could also add politics to the list, and perhaps lifestyle choices." A lot of these couples just seemed to have been generally aligned right from the jump, and grew closer over time as a result.

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8. They just knew from the start

In the most wholesome terms, nearly every user proclaimed that the love they shared with their partner felt instantaneous. One woman boldly claimed, "been together since I laid my eyes on him actually." She just knew upon that first encounter that he was the one. However, this does beg the question: Is love at first sight real?

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The answer is a little convoluted, as it depends on my factors and lenses through which one views love. Without going into too much detail, psychologist Susan Albers, PsyD, shared that the brain sends lots of signals when a person views someone that they find attractive. This results in the person constructing a positive narrative around that person. As the attraction deepens through prolonged contact, love can grow. Once that happens, couples like these find themselves recalling the first time they met as "love at first sight."

I guess the age-old phrase rings true. When you know, you know.

Luke Aliga is a writer with a degree in Technical Writing and Communication who covers relationships, culture, and human interest topics.