Getting dressed up used to mean putting on your nicest clothes, picking out the right jewelry, fixing your hair just so, and making sure you look presentable enough to impress the people around you. These days, not everyone shares that same definition. Fashion trends and social expectations have changed significantly, and each generation has some pretty entertaining differences in regard to what they picture when it comes to dressing nicely.

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Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and boomers all have different ideas of what getting dressed up really means.

For boomers, dressing up usually means making an effort.

They probably won't consider jeans and a nice T-shirt appropriate for dressing up. Pressed trousers, a button-down or a blouse, polished shoes, and a little jewelry make up a standard, presentable outfit for this generation. They grew up with the idea of respecting the occasion and the people they're spending time with.

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Research published in the Journal of Fashion Marketing and Management discovered that boomer women placed particular importance on styling and clothes that are right for their age. In other words, getting dressed up is about being polished and feeling confident while still knowing their outfit is appropriate for wherever they're going.

Gen X is most likely to reach for something classic and comfortable when dressing up.

Gen Xers want to look good, of course, but they're not interested in making getting dressed into something difficult. They might go for simple jeans, a flattering top with a jacket, an accessory with some unique flair, and shoes they won't regret wearing hours later.

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A 2022 report from Collage Group found that Gen X consumers favor comfort and practicality over trendy or bold fashion. It also noted their preference for simple, timeless wardrobe pieces. Basically, this generation knows what works for them, and they want to look put together while still feeling like themselves.

Millennials don't want to look like they're trying too hard when they dress up.

Millennials enjoy putting together outfits with a little personality, like a trendy pair of shoes or accessories that make an otherwise basic look more interesting. They're good at mixing casual and dressy pieces, so don't be surprised if they pair a nice blazer with sneakers.

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To this generation, getting dressed up means more than dressing appropriately for the situation. They use clothes to experiment with their style and put their own unique spin on what's fashionable, with 40% considering themselves fashion trendsetters in this 2024 survey from the Collage Group.

Gen Z prefers to dress up in a way that's worthy of a social media post.

Gen Zers have completely redefined what it means to get fancy. Instead of automatically pulling out their formalwear, they might choose a carefully styled thrift store outfit as the perfect look for a night out. They're known for bending traditional dress codes and treating fashion like a creative project.

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The fun is in the little details for Gen Z. A 2026 YPulse fashion report says that young consumers are increasingly interested in personal style, with social media serving as a major source of inspiration. They want to stand out from the crowd, even if that means they're not wearing something overly formal or expensive.

Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.