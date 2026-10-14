People Slowly Losing Their Capacity For Phone Calls Usually Say 8 Phrases In Casual Conversation

As texting has become the go-to form of communication for most people, I’ve found myself dodging phone calls more and more often. Growing up in the 90s, I loved talking on the phone with my friends. My parents were annoyed when I hogged the landline. Now, however, I do everything I can to avoid phone calls.

Many people are growing frustrated with phone calls because there are so many other, less focused options. Younger generations are especially more likely to shy away from making phone calls. They grew up with cellphones and the ability to text, so they never needed to call anyone if they didn't feel like it. This has caused them to struggle with what was once considered a basic task because they simply don’t have the capacity for it.

People who are slowly losing their capacity for talking on the phone tend to say these phrases in casual conversations

1. ‘Can we just text about this?’

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It’s not surprising that someone who dodges calls would rather text someone. If they get a phone call, they’ll likely ask if texting is an option. Not everyone prefers digital communication, especially older generations. They grew up with phone calls as a luxury, so they are still more likely to call rather than text. This doesn’t mean their younger relatives agree, and it’s not surprising if they ask them to text when they call.

Someone who is completely over talking on the phone will show it in daily conversation. They’ll do anything they can to wiggle their way out of a phone call, especially if they can lean on texting. They’re still speaking with the person, just through a different method.

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2. ‘This could have been an email’

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When I worked in the corporate space, I got beyond tired of constant meetings that felt meaningless. Sometimes, we’d jump on a call only to hang up a few minutes later. I was always left wondering what the point was, and why we couldn’t have communicated about it through email or our instant messaging platform. It became exhausting, and I couldn’t get much work done when I was constantly being pulled to different calls.

People who still enjoy talking on the phone might be onto something. One study found that email is only 7% as effective as talking. At the end of the day, some things might not work as well over email.

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3. ‘I’ll call you later’

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I’ll be honest, this is one of my go-to excuses to get off the phone. Do I intend to call them back? Absolutely not. I’ll probably text them later to finish the conversation. I know this isn’t the best way to handle situations like this, especially if they are calling for an important reason. However, I often get phone anxiety, and I do what I can to avoid calls entirely.

Phone anxiety is more common than we may realize. This can make someone delay making phone calls. Instead, they may make excuses and pretend they’ll call back but end up leaving the other person hanging.

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4. ‘Please text me first’

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Many people connect phone calls with bad news. Younger generations are especially susceptible to this. When texting is the norm, seeing someone’s name pop up on caller ID can feel scary. I know it sounds silly, but I feel this way. Usually, someone would text me, so why would they call unless something horrible happened? Again, this is a sign of phone anxiety.

If someone is going to call, they might feel comforted getting a text first. If someone says, “I’m going to call you in a few minutes; nothing is wrong!” It can ease that stress. It’s the little things that help people without the capacity for phone calls work through the issue.

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5. ‘Can we make this quick?’

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If someone like this has to talk on the phone, they want to make it as quick as possible. It’s like pulling a band-aid off. Sure, it will hurt in the moment, but it’ll be over in no time. Some people prefer to rush through conversations to avoid spending too much time devoted to someone else. It might sound rude, but often, these people are too busy to maintain small talk.

To many, small talk feels tedious. Going back and forth with someone, especially on the phone, can be exhausting. They’d rather get on with their day.

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6. ‘Just send me the details’

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Making plans with someone else takes effort. Sometimes, people prefer to talk on the phone and choose to make plans that way. When someone is over talking on the phone, it can feel like torture. Instead, they’ll ask them to send them the details rather than hash them out that way. Some conversations leave people emotionally exhausted, and sometimes it can happen as simply as answering the phone and trying to make plans.

Texting about the plans makes the most sense to me. Then, you have all of the details in writing in case you need to refer to them. However, not everyone agrees, which can cause problems for the people who hate talking on the phone.

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7. ‘I’ll just message you’

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This is a classic excuse for me. If someone calls me to talk about something, I’ll let them know I’ll message them instead. We still talk about what needs to be discussed, but in a way that is easier for me. I do feel guilty making people work around my preferences, but sometimes we have to put our needs first. As long as I’m following through with the conversation, I feel like it’s okay, right?

Many people are dependent on texting. They don’t see the point in talking on the phone when they could message someone. To them, this is the perfect way to avoid a call without being rude.

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8. ‘I hate talking on the phone’

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I have a lot of respect for people who say how they feel with confidence. Sure, it’s important to deliver things gently, but saying something like “I hate talking on the phone” doesn’t harm anyone. They are putting their foot down, letting everyone know where they stand. While some people hide behind words, someone like this will casually share their position on calls like it’s no big deal.

They may find phone calls to be intrusive. They want their own space, and by texting, they can respond when it feels right. Phone calls put pressure on them to be social. Not everyone is up for that, which can make them hate talking on the phone altogether.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.