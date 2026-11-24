Working too much carries well-documented physical and mental health risks, yet millions of people still feel pressured to stay clocked in late. Whether that pressure comes from financial survival or deeply ingrained workplace values depends heavily on the generation you were born into.

Here are each different generation's perspectives on working overtime:

Baby boomers believe overtime is a natural part of the job if you want to prove your loyalty

While they're appreciating the flexibility of remote work more than other generations, according to an HR Dive survey, and slowing down as they near retirement, the original boomer hustle mentality meant overtime was seen as non-negotiable.

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Going the extra mile and grunting through exhaustion was often how this generation proved their loyalty to companies.

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This is exactly the kind of hustle culture mindset young workers want nothing to do with today. But for boomers, burnout was just a glamorized part of their careers.

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They sacrificed their personal time for the sake of appeasing the higher ups at their jobs. So, for older generations of boomers who value loyalty and resilience, overtime is just something you have to be willing to tolerate if you want to make a solid career for yourself.

Gen Xers often bring their work home, but don't like being forced to work overtime

According to a study from the Journal of Open Innovation, Gen X has a "live to work" mentality unlike younger generations. Unfortunately, this often puts them at risk of burnout and exhaustion when they tie their personal identity too heavily to their careers.

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But Gen Xers also place more of an emphasis on their work-life balance and flexibility. They might independently work from home and bring things into their weekend, but mandatory overtime is an expectation they're not happy about.

They're resilient, hard-working people by nature, and often have their latchkey childhoods to thank for it. They're also not willing to sacrifice family dinners or quality time at home just because an employer oversteps their job boundaries.

Millennials will sometimes overwork for meaningful projects, but are mostly protective of their time

Millennials are often driven by meaning in their careers, searching for work that feels important. But they're also adamant about finding work that aligns with their lifestyles.

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As they step into the next chapter of adulthood, that means having a work-life balance that doesn't expect them to put family life or personal time on hold.

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Considering they're already completely overwhelmed by stress in so many aspects of their lives, being pressured to work overtime without getting anything for it is a no-go.

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They're not afraid to protect their boundaries and say no, even if it means frustrating their Gen X and baby boomer bosses, who expect to have access to them at all hours.

Gen Z is frustrated by old hustle culture expectations, but still works more overtime than anyone

Gen Zers are known for protecting their time and peace, even if it means pushing back on workplace norms that older generations were forced to follow.

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Ironically, despite all their passionate nontraditional values in the workplace, Gen Zers are working more overtime than anyone right now. They may not like it, but it's the product of the survival mindset they've been forced to have in the face of job instability and financial burdens.

With a lack of third spaces and a collective kind of social disconnection, work may be the only place where they feel purpose. That's also why they're more interested in hybrid and in-person workplace structures, as they're yearning for the connection that comes from simply being around other people.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.