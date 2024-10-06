Sober Mom Shares What Happened During Her Last 24 Hours Of Drinking That Changed Her Life — ‘I Will Never Regret A Day That I Wake Up Sober’

Alcoholism is a journey that doesn't just end when you become sober. You're considered an addict until your last breath, and sobriety is a fight that is filled with hardships and intense moments that can challenge you at every moment.

Sharing her own journey with battling addiction, a mom named Lauren, who's been sober since April 2021, opened up about her experience getting sober and how her last day of drinking impacted her future.

The sober mom detailed what happened during her last 24 hours of drinking that changed her life.

The day before Lauren became sober, April 25, she recalled that it was early in the morning when she'd gotten out of bed and immediately went to the secret cup of vodka that she kept stored in the back of her fridge. Her husband and son were still in bed, and she had been craving that sip of alcohol because of how much her body was depending on it.

As soon as her husband and son were up and out of the house for the day, Lauren admitted that she chugged the rest of the vodka before starting to do some chores around the house, like laundry and other responsibilities. As she was outside watering her plants, she noticed that her husband and son were coming back to the house.

"Right behind them were three cars. And those three cars had my dad, my stepmom, my mom, and my sister in them," Lauren said. "As soon as I saw this caravan of cars coming up, I knew exactly what they were there for."

It was an intervention. It was Lauren's family attempting to save her from herself.

She immediately began to cry as her family walked up to her and guided her back into the house. They sat around the table with her and read handwritten notes of concern about her drinking.

Statistics show that alcoholism and alcohol abuse are more common than most people think.

No one should ever be ashamed about struggling with alcoholism or any form of addiction.

More than 6 percent of adults in the U.S. have an alcohol use disorder, about 1 in 12 men and 1 in 25 women. An additional 623,000 people between the ages of 12 and 17 have alcohol use disorders.

People often look at addiction with accusation, and while there needs to be accountability, having a substance abuse disorder is also a disease. It can be hard for people to reach out and seek help when they're afraid of either confronting their dependency or the reactions of their loved ones once they do.

With approximately 7.5 million children in the U.S. living with a parent who has an alcohol use disorder, the pain, and destruction of addiction are far-reaching.

The sober mom explained that she'd never spoken to her family about her drinking habits, but they noticed anyway.

Despite her belief that she'd been a "functioning alcoholic" who could hide her dependency from the world around her, Lauren's husband knew there was a problem so he called her family and brought them together on her behalf.

When everyone finished reading their letters, they asked if Lauren would go through a detox program before going into an in-patient rehabilitation center that they'd secured for her.

"In that moment, I was crying my eyes out, but I heard their words of love and concern. I literally had a switch within me that flipped. I was absolutely terrified of everything that was happening in that moment but I also agreed to the help that was being offered to me."

Lauren continued, "My family stuck around for the rest of the day. I can tell you that day was an absolute rollercoaster of emotions for me." They allowed her to continue drinking that day, which, looking back, Lauren was grateful for, and encouraged others with family members who may be suffering from alcoholism to allow the individual to continue drinking before going into detox because you never know how they'll react to having their alcohol taken away.

Throughout that day, Lauren admitted that she kept going back and forth on her decision. One minute, she was excited about the idea of finally getting sober and receiving the help she needed, and the next minute, she changed her mind and insisted that she didn't want to go. The shame, she recalled, was incredibly thick.

The mom said that going to rehab and becoming sober was the best decision she made for herself.

During her last night with her family, Lauren continued drinking, which she reiterated was a good thing because they were finally able to see how bad her alcoholism was. At one point, during a moment when Lauren was adamant about not going to rehab, her husband called a friend who had been through the same thing that she was going through.

This friend offered Lauren advice, telling her that all she needed to do was go through it. It wouldn't be easy, but she already accomplished the first step, which was acknowledging the problem and letting her family and loved ones take care of her.

That was all she needed to hear, and the next morning, alongside her husband and dad, Lauren was taken to rehab for her detox and in-patient treatment.

"That was the last time I drank. That was the last sip of alcohol I've ever had since," she proudly stated. "It was the best decision I ever made. It has not been easy; there are still many challenging times, but I will never regret a day that I wake up sober."

It's never too late to seek help if you feel that you have an alcohol or addiction problem. You're not alone, and you should never feel ashamed for suffering from a disease that, frankly, should be treated as any other disease a human can get.

Lauren's powerful message should resonate with anyone suffering from addiction or who knows someone who is.

At the end of the day, it's our community, our friends, our family, and our loved ones who care and want the best for us, no matter what.

It's incredibly heartwarming that Lauren's family refused to give up on her and, instead, helped and encouraged her to change her life and become a better person.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, help is available. Reach out 24/7 to SAMHSA’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357), or text 435748 (HELP4U) to find help near you.

