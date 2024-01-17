Woman Buys Her Homeless Sister A $38 Meal Despite Her Consistently Stealing From Their Parents To Feed Her Addiction

Having a loved one who is battling addiction can be a tumultuous and saddening experience. In a TikTok video, a woman named Emma shared how difficult it's been dealing with her older sister who's been addicted to opioids for the last several years. She shared that, no matter what, she still wants to take care of her sister and provide her with a little bit of security.

She bought her homeless sister a $38 meal despite how often she steals from their parents to feed her addiction.

"Hi, I'm Emma and I just bought my drug addict sister who's been stealing from the community a $38 meal," Emma began in her video. She explained that her sister is four years older than her and has been addicted to opioids for over two years.

She and her boyfriend of over a decade are both addicts and have two children together, though Emma's niece and nephew have bounced around in foster care and are currently with a permanent family. Emma recalled that in the week prior to her making this video, her older sister had stolen two cars that she was aware of, as well as, a personal check from their father. In the past year, her sister has stolen money from their mother, who's battling leukemia, as well as from her GoFundMe.

Emma insisted that she never gives any money to her sister since she knows that would only be enabling her but something recently happened that forced her to take action.

"Today was the hardest day for me personally that we've had in the last two years that we've been going through this," Emma confided. "Tonight we are projected to get wind gusts of 80 miles an hour, and I am safe in my home with heat and money. My sister is homeless and has no money, and no food to eat. She gives it all to drugs."

So, in an effort to help her sister, Emma called a restaurant and placed an order so that her sister could have a hot meal to eat. Emma admitted that she had "no idea" why she even made this video talking about her entire situation in the first place, except to hear some encouraging words from others.

"This, like I said, has been truly the worst day, and there have been many. If my sister has stolen from you, I apologize. It's obviously not my fault so I should not be apologizing, but I am," Emma said. "I'm sorry on behalf of her. I'm sorry on behalf of my whole family."

Many people in this country are actively battling an opioid addiction.

According to the American Medical Association, an estimated 3 percent to 19 percent of people who take prescription pain medications develop an addiction to them.

Thirty-one percent of Americans say they know someone who is or has been addicted to opioids or prescription painkillers. Nearly half (46 percent) say that the opioid crisis is impacting people like them, and nearly one in 10 say they have taken an opioid or prescription painkiller without a prescription.

As horrible as this disease is, watching a loved one deal with it and hurt others around them because of their addiction can be equally painful. There's no right way to handle a family member struggling with addiction. Some may choose to cut them off, stop talking to them, and refuse to give them shelter or money, but that route isn't a universal one.

Emma's heartwarming gesture of buying her sister a hot meal is commendable and inspiring. She pointed out that her sister has done terrible things and consistently stolen from their parents, but at the end of the day, that's still her sister and she still has love and compassion for her.

Addiction is often accompanied by social stigma, making it difficult for individuals and families to openly discuss their struggles. No one is an addict by choice, and creating this stigma around them only makes it hard for them to seek out help without feeling judgment.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, help is available. Reach out 24/7 to SAMHSA’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357), or text 435748 (HELP4U) to find help near you.

