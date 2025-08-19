Life can quickly take a turn for the worse, no matter who you are. That's both the joy and tribulations of being alive and just trying to exist in this world. For someone who's struggling, many things that they encounter in their everyday life can be exhausting and demanding. It weighs on their shoulders, and sometimes it's hard to imagine getting out from underneath all the burdens that are preventing them from being happy. These individuals, therefore, deserve to enjoy the small wins they achieve despite the hardships and challenges.

When you're someone who's just trying to keep their head above water, any small act of self-care can feel like the tiniest of steps towards making some kind of progress. Even if it doesn't seem like a big deal to someone else, to someone who's struggling, it's the difference between enduring a terrible mental state and finally seeing the light after a brutal and long storm. When life is relentlessly putting pressure on you, these moments can feel quite affirming. It's a reminder that it's never dark for too long. As long as you're trying and moving forward, things can actually become better and start to look up.

Here are 11 small wins that mean more to a struggling person than you'll ever realize

1. Making yourself a meal

Research has shown that poor nutrition and not eating enough every day can have such a drastic effect on your mood, including contributing to feeling depressed and anxious. It doesn't matter what you're putting in your stomach, as long as you're eating, it's considered a small win, especially for someone who may be struggling. Sometimes the thought of cooking for yourself can feel quite overwhelming. The idea of standing in your kitchen to chop, mix, and put together ingredients for a meal can feel like the last thing you want to do when you've been having a rough time.

But it doesn't have to be a three-course dinner or something elaborate. Even making a grilled cheese with a side of soup is a win. Sometimes it's just putting a microwaveable dinner to heat up and eating that on the couch. But the simple act of being able to prepare something can be the thing that interrupts the constant cycle of neglect that you've found yourself in. You're slowly starting to take care of yourself again, and that's what matters most.

2. Stepping outside

When you're struggling and find yourself stuck in this difficult headspace, the idea of going outside can feel like such a chore. The thought of having to get ready, put on clothes, and leave the safety of your space can exhaust you even before you've touched the handle of your front door. However, just taking a few minutes out of your day to go outside and breathe in some fresh air can make a world of difference. You don't need to go somewhere far, either.

According to the American Psychological Association, exposure to nature has been linked to a host of benefits, including improved attention, lower stress, better mood, reduced risk of psychiatric disorders, and even an increase in empathy and cooperation. A simple walk around your block or to a local park where you can just sit and be by yourself can feel like making a significant amount of progress. You'd be surprised at how much fresh air can improve your mood and make things feel less daunting.

It's such a great reminder that there's a whole world out there that is still spinning and waiting for you to join. It's not about being productive, but about taking a few steps into the real world instead of sitting at home and letting your thoughts spiral, which can put you in a negative mood.

3. Tidying a single corner of your house

When you've been stuck in a depressive slump for some time, it's not uncommon for your space to match how you feel mentally and emotionally. The thought of taking time to deep-clean your space can feel overwhelming, which is why it's always better to start small and work your way up to cleaning and tidying up everything that's around you. Just starting with that chair in your bedroom that's piled high with clothes is a start, or finally doing that load of laundry that's been sitting in your closet.

As long as you're tackling just a small corner, that's all that matters. You don't even have to think about the rest of the mess, work on what you can. You'd be surprised at how much more relief you feel and how much easier you can breathe knowing that you were able to clean at least something in your area. It can be a reminder that you're definitely capable of picking yourself up, even in the harshest of storms. It's a win worth celebrating.

4. Taking your vitamins or supplements

When you're struggling, it can be hard to try and prioritize your physical health when your mental health is as low as it is. Going to the gym or taking a workout class can feel like the most difficult task ever, but being able to remember your vitamins and/or supplements means that you're still caring for your health at the end of the day. It can be easy to skip it due to a lack of urgency, but forcing yourself to do so is another act of commitment you're giving yourself.

It's less about the vitamins and supplements and more about the routine and what it represents to your well-being. Showing up for yourself in the smallest of ways means that you're still making an effort to think about yourself in the midst of all the struggle that you're experiencing. Sometimes all it takes is popping open the bottle of fish oil tablets or Vitamin C capsules and taking them with some water before starting your day. Even if that's all you've done for yourself that day, it's still enough.

5. Making your bed

When life feels exceptionally heavy, sometimes the best thing you can do for yourself is make your bed in the morning. It might seem insignificant to others, but it's less about tidying up and more about taking that first step to getting your life organized, which is always a win. When you've made your bed, your mood instantly lifts, and your space looks more put-together than when it was messy.

"Making your bed can lead to an increased release of a brain chemical called dopamine, which often reinforces behavior. Making your bed sets your intention to follow through on other structured events during the day, like exercise, prioritizing work-related tasks that are most essential to complete, and eating meals on a regular basis," explained psychiatrist Susan Trachman.

It doesn't take much effort, and you've now started your day on the right foot. You're able to control at least one thing, even if everything else in your life can feel quite chaotic. Now, every time you pass by or enter your room, you can see the result of your effort. You were able to accomplish something that day, even if the rest of the day feels hard.

6. Saying something kind to yourself

Positive affirmations can make a major difference when you're struggling through life. It's easy to let that little voice in your head become your harshest critic. But that's why it's good to remind yourself of all the things you've managed to accomplish instead of letting yourself ruminate on the ways that you may have fallen short. It doesn't have to be anything grand, either. You can simply look in the mirror, tell yourself "I'm doing my best" or "I'm proud of myself for trying in the first place."

"What you say to yourself matters because it is the basis of your actions, and your actions create your life experiences. Your inner dialogue is also the foundation for your emotional experiences. You can either say things to yourself that create emotions that feel good or emotions that feel bad," insisted psychotherapist Jennice Vilhauer.

Speaking kindly to yourself about yourself means that you're not allowing yourself to be stuck in that negative place. When repeated consistently, both night and day, you can slowly get rid of that feeling of unhappiness and hopelessness that's sticking to you. You're replacing the harsh thoughts with words of compassion, even if it's just for a few minutes a day.

7. Making your favorite snack

Similar to making yourself a meal, having your favorite snack can drastically improve your mood and be a small win worth celebrating in the face of constant hardship and struggle. Simply putting together a snack you love, whether it's some trail mix, chips, or even a bowl of fruit, is just another way to put yourself first. You're giving yourself just a semblance of comfort, no matter how small it may seem. Even just going out to the store and indulging in your favorite chocolates and candy can bring you a sense of pleasure that you may not have felt in some time.

Research has even shown that comfort foods typically trigger an emotional response or a temporary feeling of stress relief. Some foods even release an increased level of dopamine.

It can make your day feel just a little bit lighter, which is always something that we need as we navigate the hurdles that life has laid out. You're prioritizing both your wants and needs even when everything feels disconnected. Not only are you remembering to feed yourself, but you're allowing yourself a moment of actual enjoyment, and that's the kind of victory worth being proud of.

8. Listening to your favorite playlist

Music has the power to bring back joy when you're struggling. When life feels exceptionally heavy, it's so easy just to choose silence because you don't have the energy to seek out anything else. But curating a playlist of all your favorite songs and artists can be quite comforting. Music has a way of reaching places that words sometimes can't. The right song can instantly lift your mood, and before you know it, you're singing and dancing around your house and cracking a smile for the first time in weeks.

"People use music to achieve various goals, such as feeling more energized, maintaining focus on tasks, and reducing boredom. For example, we rely on music to help us power through workouts and tackle tasks we’d rather ignore, and we manipulate our moods with melodies," explained psychologist Shahram Heshmat.

Certain songs can really describe the place in life that you're in and allow you to feel less alone. Whether you're turning on some Beyoncé or Taylor Swift, the familiar sound of their voices can pull you out of the deepest pits of despair that you may have been in. Taking that pause to listen to music can make a significant difference in your day, bringing you a little hope that things can improve.

9. Calling someone you haven't spoken to in a while

When you're going through a rough time, sometimes all you need is just to speak and connect with someone that you may not have seen for quite some time. Calling someone you haven't interacted with in a long time can feel like such a vulnerable thing to do. You're worried that they might be upset because of the distance that's grown between the two of you, or you might not even know what to say.

But that small act of dialing their number and just having a lighthearted conversation to catch up can really brighten your day. Hearing a familiar voice and being able to reminisce on shared memories is something we all need. It's also a small win. You've taken it into your own hands to reach out, even if it seemed scary at first. That kind of effort isn't easy when you're already struggling and low on energy. You're taking the time to bridge the gap and nurture the connections that you have in your life.

10. Washing your face

When you're going through a rough time where doing anything can feel like a burden, being able just to wash your face is pouring a little bit of care back into yourself. It's giving yourself just a few minutes in the day to prove that you care about your well-being when everything around you feels overwhelming. The impact goes a long way in just getting up, going to your bathroom, and taking the necessary steps to cleanse your face.

You don't even have to do your entire skincare routine; just putting soap on your hands and rubbing it into your skin is enough. Even when you're struggling with motivation actually to take a shower or even brush your teeth, you're still making the intentional choice of trying to take care of yourself in at least one way.

11. Writing down a goal for tomorrow

It really doesn't have to be anything significant, but actually taking the time to write down a single goal that you want to accomplish for the next day is a win that should be celebrated. When you're struggling and having a hard time being productive, the laundry list of things that you need to get done can feel so overwhelming. That's why it's better to just focus on one task at a time. It could be something as simple as writing down that you need to drink more water, or that you need to reply to at least one email.

The point isn't perfection, but to create a tiny sense of normalcy and hope for yourself to get you through the day. It can give you a sense of direction when life can feel quite chaotic and overbearing around you. Who knows? By completing one task, you can work yourself up to completing more, and before you know it, you're slowly on a path to being just a tiny bit happier.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.