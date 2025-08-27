7 Small Shifts That Can Make A Person More Attractive Starting Tomorrow, According To Psychology

True magnetism comes from the small, intentional choices we make each day. It's not necessarily about conforming to someone else's standards or chasing fleeting trends, but about becoming the most authentic and confident version of yourself.

These shifts aren't about dramatic physical transformation, but about fine-tuning what's already inside you. Each one is meant to be implemented immediately, creating a ripple effect that improves not just how others see you, but how you see yourself. When you feel genuinely good about who you are, that confidence becomes irresistibly attractive to everyone around you.

Here are seven small shifts that can make a person more attractive starting tomorrow, according to psychology:

1. Be fully present

When possible, stop whatever else you are doing and offer someone your full attention, cognitively and emotionally — being present is an immensely attractive quality. Plus, when you are fully present, you can communicate more effectively, and each partner can know without a doubt that they are being heard and understood.

Some studies have found that while men are often drawn to physical attractiveness, women tend to be more attracted to mindful men. This could be because mindfulness indicates a potential for better partnership and emotional stability.

2. Listen and ask thoughtful questions

Research shows that giving your unsolicited opinion and advising others is rarely effective. Instead, try asking questions to someone when they are dealing with an issue, and help them figure out their best strategy moving forward.

By asking questions and listening attentively, you show that you care about the other person and are trying to understand their perspective. These behaviors create an environment where the other person feels heard and validated, leading to stronger interpersonal connections and increased likability.

3. Be curious about other people

Re-awakening your curiosity skills lets you ask more powerful and applicable questions, gives you a safeguard from judgment-filled assumptions, and can help you stay open to further dialogue.

By asking thoughtful questions and actively engaging with someone's passions and interests, curious individuals signal a desire to know and understand the other person. Research has found that this leads to increased perceived attractiveness and the development of stronger relationships over time.

4. Get a feel for someone's communication style

Whether we are talking DISC Insights or The Five Love Languages, the principle is the same. Learn how another person communicates and adapt your communication for a better connection.

The core principle at play here is the effort and empathy needed to understand and cater to a person's needs. This demonstrates that you care, which is a fundamental aspect of building attraction and connection.

5. Stand your ground

Research by Brandeis University explained that assertiveness is not aggression — it's the ability to know what you are thinking and feeling and to communicate it clearly without harm to others and without minimizing yourself. Sometimes, even in our closest relationships, we hold back for various reasons.

Often, we don't make the effort to thoughtfully and kindly present our thoughts, especially when they are loaded with emotion. Neither extreme is helpful and both damage intimacy.

6. Celebrate and acknowledge other people

This will likely look very different at home than at work (there are likely no certificates, bonuses, "exceeds expectations" categories, or pay increases at home!). Notice the little things and comment on them.

"I came home tired from work, and you had supper ready — thank you so much. It means a lot to me." It doesn't take much, but it's so easy to just take everyday efforts for granted.

7. Bring out the best in other people

Learning how to listen better, handle conflict in productive ways, and learn how to bring out the best in those around you are all relevant to our life partnerships. Be proactive in your relationships so you can stay ahead of the problem.

Research has distinguished between productive ambition and blind ambition, which is the selfish, single-minded pursuit of success at all costs. This latter type is seen as pushy and aggressive, and it repels people rather than attracting them.

Marilyn Orr is a relationship coach with Luv Life Coaching, passionate about equipping couples with tools for real and lasting intimacy. She holds her Professional Certified Coach designation with the International Coach Federation.