4 Small Behaviors That Keep A Person Deeply Unhappy, According To Psychology

We all want to be happy, satisfied, and stress-free, but in order to achieve that, you need to focus on your mind.

A 2024 study confirms that you must work towards nourishing your mental health and taking care of your brain, energy, and thoughts. If your mind is not in the right place, it's extremely tough to be happy in real life, and these small behaviors often contribute to the dissatisfaction you feel in life.

Here are four small behaviors that keep a person deeply unhappy, according to psychology:

1. Being too self-deprecating

Being a little bit critical about yourself is absolutely fine, as this can stop you from being too over-confident and arrogant. But how much is too much?

Are you someone who is always criticizing yourself, no matter what? Well, then that is where you draw the line. You are human and, at the end of the day, you are bound to make mistakes, just like everybody else. There is no point in bashing yourself up constantly.

Too much self-criticism can severely hurt your confidence, self-esteem, and thought process. The more you beat yourself up about the small things, the more you will end up in a dark place.

You must treat yourself and speak to yourself with love and compassion. You are always busy giving love and support to your close ones, then why not give yourself some, too?

2. Ruminating about how others may judge you

fizkes / Shutterstock

We live in a society where every little step you take will be met with judgment. No matter how much that scares you or enrages you, that is the sad truth.

But this is your life and your only life, so why should you care about how other people are judging you? What does what a couple of strangers think about you matter when it’s your happiness we are talking about?

Imagine how simple and content your life would be if you could do what you wanted, how you wanted, and when you wanted. If you constantly think about how other people are perceiving you and what they think you should do, then you are living your life the wrong way.

You should not focus on doing things which you think you should do. Do things you want to do. Frame your new year resolutions in such a way that you are able to enjoy this beautiful thing they call life, to the fullest.

A 2019 study concluded that this type of rumination can create a cycle of negative thinking, leading to increased stress, anxiety, and potentially even depression. The initial negative thought can trigger further negative thoughts about the situation, the self, or the other person, further intensifying the negative emotional experience.

3. Remaining in your comfort zone

Everyone wants to be comfortable, including you, and there is nothing wrong with that. But being stuck in your comfort zone can be dangerous and limiting for you.

Life is full of diverse opportunities and possibilities, and if you do not try to explore all that, then you will be missing out on a lot of exciting experiences. If you continue doing the same things over and over again every day of the month, you will lose your excitement about life.

Getting out of your comfort zone can be intimidating for sure, but you never know what you might come across, unless you explore what is on the other side of the spectrum. Shake up your routine, mix with new people, go on different adventures, let go of people who are not helping you grow, and surround yourself with people who will bring out the best in you.

4. Staying suck in the past

Ground Picture / Shutterstock

Holding on to our past is one of the worst things we can do to ourselves and our mental health. If you have been hurt badly in the past or you have gone through a traumatic experience, then it can be difficult to forget it and move on.

This is your brain subconsciously protecting you from getting hurt again. But this is stopping you from living your life to the fullest and unlocking your true potential.

The best way to let go of your past and its control over you is by forgiving the people who hurt you. Even if forgiveness seems difficult, you need to do it — not for their benefit, but for yours. The more hurt and anger you hold on to, the more it will destroy you.

You must also learn to forgive yourself. Forgive yourself for the mistakes you made. Forgive yourself for trusting the wrong people. Forgive yourself for not knowing better. Forgive yourself for giving people innumerable chances, in spite of knowing that they did not deserve it. And, most importantly, forgive yourself for being human.

Rumination involves repetitive thinking about negative experiences and their causes and consequences, which can worsen existing mental health conditions like depression and anxiety. A 2016 study explained that this behavior can also lead to negative self-perception, limit opportunities for personal growth, and hinder problem-solving abilities.

Don’t be so hard on yourself because it will suck all your happiness away. Life is tough as it is, so why not build yourself in such a way that you fight every challenge with a determined smile on your face? With the help of your resolutions, promise yourself to live a life with no regrets.

Promise yourself that you are more than what people think of you. Promise yourself that you are going to make the most of what life has to offer. Lastly, promise yourself that you will love yourself and be happy.

Alexandra Hall is a writer who focuses on self-care, self-love, and health and wellness. She is currently a freelance writer for publications including: The Boston Globe, Yankee Magazine, Boston Magazine, Bon Appétit, Town & Country, Boston Common, American Way, and Elle Decor.