I’ve given a lot of time and energy to what people think all my life. It made me depressed and attracted even more disrespect. It never felt good, so I did everything possible to learn about not caring.

Here are 11 mind tricks that will make you immune to caring what anyone thinks of you:

1. Know that not caring is not about being anti-social

It’s about accepting reality and being OK with it. When we’re OK, we are happier, which benefits the people around us.

2. Let go of taking yourself so seriously

Self-esteem is something you’ve made up in your head. Use your common sense, but don’t allow your need to look perfect to pollute your joy.

3. Put your attention on making others feel good and more empowered

Now, the attention is OFF you, and you’ll be less self-conscious.

Findings from various studies on self-serving bias tell us that it's easy to blame others for one's failings. Even if you do your best to be kind and considerate, you might still be judged by others. Remembering that people often behave the only way they know how is essential.

4. Know that people are just as weird, messed up, and insecure as you

No exceptions. No exceptions. We are all connected in this, and this is soothing.

5. You will offend people no matter what stance you take

Accept this, speak with heart, and learn to be OK with the reality that people will dislike you.

6. Your performance and flow go down when you’re self-conscious

The antidote to self-consciousness? Stop trying anything. You don’t need a clever ‘mindset.’ You need to relax.

Liza Summer | Pexels

7. Act the part

Lean into the part of you unaffected by other people’s opinions of you. You can find that side of you. You need to be open to the idea that this part of you exists.

8. The most relaxed people don’t care that they don’t have all the answers

No one knows everything. So stop preplanning. Let it flow. Let your creative wisdom rise when you need it.

9. Treat your body & mind better

You can’t be at ease in your skin when you treat your body like garbage and continually feel like trash. You must do what you can to feel good and maintain a stable mood.

10. Do nothing

Too many gurus talk about all this stuff you need to think about when you’re in the moment. That gets you out of the moment, dumb head. Relax and focus on being where you are.

According to studies, the fears associated with what others think of you are misguided - the time we assume others spend passing judgment is more than they are.

11. Stop taking your thoughts seriously

Thinking about what’s ‘wrong’ with you or how scary other people are makes it worse.

People are not scary. Your thoughts are. So ignore them and face up to people… Who are mostly as scared as you.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.