23-Year-Old Single Mom Says She Chose To Skip College And Work At Sonic — 'This Is The Best Job I've Ever Had'

A young woman wants everyone to know that she is proud of herself and her job, even if others might judge her choices.

Victoria Ann took to TikTok to share that she loves her fast food job and has no regrets about skipping college.

The 23-year-old single mom works at a Sonic restaurant and wouldn’t have it any other way.

Victoria, a mother of two, loves her job working at Sonic and has no qualms explaining to others why she chose to work in the fast food industry as a young adult.

Advertisement

Despite criticism from others in her life, she has zero regrets about skipping college. “Now that I’m older, I think about that, and I’m like, why? Why would I want to spend all that time and all that money just to get that ‘good paying job?’” she said while sporting her Sonic uniform.

Advertisement

“You’re making good money, and then you end up spending half of that money to pay off student loans, and at that point, you did all that work and spent all that time, and you’re not making any more than the freaking cashier at McDonald’s.”

Victoria's view on student loan debt is spot on.

According to a 2024 report from the Education Data Initiative, 52.6% of indebted borrowers owe $20,000 or less in student loans. The average outstanding federal student loan debt per borrower is $37,853.

It takes the average borrower 20 years to pay off their entire student loan debts.

While going to college used to be the marker for better jobs and higher earning potential, there's been a marked shift in our economy favoring blue-collar work, training in the trades, and retail.

Advertisement

“You can be successful and not go to college!” Victoria emphasized.

“I love this place, and I have so much fun!” Victoria wrote in the text overlay of her video. “This is the best job I’ve ever had.”

They also earn a fair paycheck, averaging anywhere from $8 to $18 an hour depending on the location of the restaurant. Victoria credits Sonic to paying her bills and not leaving her in debt.

Advertisement

“Forever grateful for this job,” she wrote in the caption of her video.

What's important to note, however, is that many fast-food chains offer growth opportunities for candidates who start as line cooks and cashiers. Training leads to management opportunities and even corporate positions or franchise ownership.

Others shared their dream jobs that don't exactly fit the traditional mold.

“I’ve always felt less than because I’ve been a waitress (at the same restaurant since I was 19; I’m 42 now), have had 3 babies, bought a house, have 2 car notes, and the youngest is in college. They are happy, and I’m proud,” one TikTok user commented.

“People think I’m insane cause I currently chose to work at Dollar Tree. I love my customers!! It gives me a chance to pray for so many people who are having a hard day,” another user shared.

Advertisement

“The low-paying jobs give you the best mental health. I have two degrees, and I quit ALL of my corporate jobs. That money ain’t worth the headaches,” another user wrote.

Those 'low-wage jobs' that some people think are beneath them are actually some of the most fulfilling ones.

One man, who has been working as a Walmart “shopping cart wrangler” for years, shared just how much he loves his job and couldn’t imagine himself working anywhere else. However, he struggles with the judgment others cast upon him.

“There’s a stigma with Walmart and the like,” the 28-year-old man wrote in a Reddit post. “Being a lifer [and] content is frowned upon.”

Advertisement

However, the man was happy and able to support his family while doing a job that he loved.

Americans appear to hold the misconception that going to college and getting a corporate job yields success, financial stability, and happiness. However, some college graduates will tell you that this is far from the truth, with some even believing that the rest of their lives would’ve been easier had they never even gone.

“I went the college route. Had a good salary for 7 years, was laid off, and now I can’t find work,” one TikTok user shared in the comments section of Victoria’s video.

“My friend's mom still has her student loan debt. She is now in her 60s. I don’t believe her income was ever any more than $70k-$80k. Is that even worth it? To me, it’s not. I definitely understand,” another user wrote.

Advertisement

An oversaturated job market combined with economic instability outweighs the benefits of higher education in today's abnormal market, and there are many more opportunities for growth in jobs that were traditionally stigmatized. The stigma still stands but the reality is, for many, it's the much smarter option.

Everyone’s goals will look different than the person sitting next to them.

One person may have always dreamed of becoming a college professor, spending years buckling down in school studying to earn their doctorate. Others may just love the customer service industry and spend their life in restaurants.

Advertisement

When it all comes down to it, success and happiness are measured by determination, work ethic, and motivation — all of which you will very likely have if you are working a job that you love!

Chances are Victoria's mental health and work-life balance are better than most college grads struggling to make their loan payments working a 9-5 that has them burned out and stressed.

If you're working a fast-food job or any job that carries a stigma, take Victoria's advice. Do what works for you and makes you happy. Success is not defined by a corner office.

Advertisement

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.