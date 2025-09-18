While it can be easy to be mentally strong when life is going well, your true strength becomes apparent through adversity. The loss of a loved one, a health problem, relationship issues, and financial troubles are just a few of the hardships most of us will face at one time or another.

The way you think about life's inevitable obstacles affects your ability to cope with tough times. Developing a productive inner dialogue is one of the most productive ways mentally strong people keep building their mental muscle, and repeating positive yet realistic affirmations can drown out the negative thoughts that can hold you back.

Here are 9 mantras to help you let go of control and embrace positivity:

1. 'You have what you need to get through this'

This powerful mantra serves as a gentle but firm reminder that your current toolkit is more equipped than you realize. When we're in the midst of challenging situations, our minds naturally gravitate toward what's missing.

Thinking "I can't do this" or "This isn't fair" will cause you to feel defeated. Rather than insist that you need more, remember what you already have. If you've made it this far in life, you clearly have some skills, tools, and resources already in place.

2. 'Living according to your values is what really matters'

A 2023 study suggested that when you anchor your decisions in your core values rather than external validation, you create an unshakeable foundation for authentic living. This mantra reminds you that the most peaceful life comes not from universal approval, but from the satisfaction of knowing you're living in alignment with what truly matters to you.

There are going to be people who won't like you, and times when people will disagree with the decisions you make. But your job isn't to please everyone. Be brave enough to live according to your values, even when that means making unpopular decisions.

3. 'Failure is part of the road to success'

When we fail, we're forced to confront our assumptions, examine our methods, and discover reserves of resilience we didn't know we possessed. Each setback becomes a masterclass in problem-solving, teaching us lessons that no amount of theoretical knowledge could impart.

Failure isn't fun, but beating yourself up over it won't help. Each time you fall down, it serves as proof that you're pushing yourself to new limits. Each failure is an opportunity to grow stronger and become better.

4. 'All you can do is your best'

The pursuit of perfection creates a cruel paradox where the harder we grip onto the need to be flawless, the more likely we are to stumble. Research in performance psychology shows that athletes, students, and professionals who focus on giving their best effort rather than achieving perfect outcomes actually perform better under pressure.

Demanding perfection from yourself does more harm than good. Whether you're interviewing for a job that you really need, or you've got one last shot to try for a promotion, insisting there's no room for error will make your anxiety skyrocket. Some self-compassion will help you perform at your peak.

5. 'Five years from now, this won't matter as much as you think it will'

This mantra activates what experts call temporal distancing. This is the practice of stepping back mentally to view current challenges through the lens of time. Through this practice you naturally gain access to a wiser, more experienced version of yourself who has weathered countless storms and emerged stronger.

Keep temporary problems in perspective by reminding yourself that the emotional pain, anxiety, or turmoil won't last forever. Many of today's crucial decisions and major worries won't actually matter that much a few years down the road.

6. 'You're stronger than you think'

When life delivers its heaviest blows, it's natural for your mind to spiral into catastrophic thinking. Research in post-traumatic growth shows that people consistently underestimate their ability to not just survive difficult circumstances, but to eventually find meaning, strength, and even transformation within them.

A serious health problem or the loss of a loved one can be very difficult to handle. But catastrophic predictions like "I'll never recover from this" or "I won't ever be happy again" will only drag you down. Adversity often reveals hidden inner strength you never knew you had.

7. 'You can handle feeling uncomfortable'

When we learn to separate the physical sensations of uncomfortable emotions from actual threats to our wellbeing, we unlock an incredible source of personal power and resilience. The human brain is wired to avoid discomfort, often interpreting emotional unease as a signal to retreat or resist.

It can be tempting to stay inside your comfort zone, but getting through tough times often requires you to do something different. Emotions like fear, embarrassment and disappointment are uncomfortable, but they won't kill you. Be willing to face them head-on and you'll gain confidence in your ability to cope with discomfort.

8. 'You are in control of how you think, feel, and behave'

Research shows that regardless of what happens around you, your thoughts, emotions, and actions remain within your domain is one of the most liberating realizations you can embrace. The beauty of this truth lies in its immediate applicability.

Blaming other people for what's going on in your life won't help your situation. Acknowledging that you're in control of how you think, feel, and behave can empower you to either make the best of your circumstances or create positive changes in your life.

9. 'You've been knocked down before and you can get back up again'

Look back at the times you've persevered before. Recalling your fortitude in dealing with past struggles can help you summon the strength to deal with new problems.

Positive affirmations alone won't necessarily change your life — the way you think is only one of the three core factors of mental strength. But healthy self-talk will help you feel better and inspire you to behave more productively, which is key to getting through tough times.

Amy Morin is a licensed clinical social worker, psychotherapist, college psychology instructor, and internationally recognized expert on mental strength. Her advice has been featured on Today, Good Morning America, Time, Fast Company, Success, CNN, CNBC, and Fox News.

