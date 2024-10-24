When it comes to the pursuit of happiness, it’s easy to get caught up in the desire for more — whether it’s a bigger paycheck, the perfect relationship, or a body that fits a certain ideal. But here’s an undeniable truth: happiness isn’t something you chase, capture, and keep forever. It’s a feeling that ebbs and flows, that is constantly shaped (and re-shaped) by the choices you make every single day.

Advertisement

The happiest women know this. Instead of waiting for the stars to magically align or for life to hand them a better deal, they actively cultivate mindsets and habits that allow them to thrive right now. They understand that happiness isn’t about perfection or reaching a far-off goal — it’s about embracing the present and creating joy in the everyday moments. If you’re ready to stop delaying your joy and start living a life you truly love, keep reading.

Here are the 7 signs a woman is truly happy, according to psychology:

1. They give themselves a break

Tech issues during a big meeting? No biggie. Did you say something cringe-worthy? Welcome to the club. Froze during a presentation?

Advertisement

We’ve all been there. It’s easy to feel like the world’s biggest fool when we mess up, say the wrong thing, or have an awkward moment. But the truth? Slip-ups happen to everyone — yes, even that friend who always seems to have it all together.

The difference is that happy women know they have a choice in these moments: they can either let their misstep haunt them and fuel their inner critic, or they can choose to turn it into a lesson. Pro tip: choose the lesson. Here’s how.

Grab a notebook, and whenever you find yourself replaying a moment you wish had gone differently, take a minute to write down how you’d handle it next time as your best self. Trust us, this little exercise can work wonders when done right. And in the meantime, remember — you’re human, and this is how we learn and grow.

Advertisement

Vinicius Wiesehofer | Pexels

2. They know when to disengage

Take a minute to think about the last pointless argument you had. Maybe you spent an hour trying to sway your conservative uncle to align with your liberal views, or you allowed a snarky in-law to bait you into another game of verbal ping-pong. Whatever it was — was it worth the stress and energy?

Happy women know when to stand their ground, but they also know when to protect their peace. While it can feel good to feel ‘right’ at the moment, it’s not much of a win if the payout is just more frustration and resentment than they started with.

Advertisement

Does it really matter if a loudmouth at your friend’s birthday party agrees with your opinion about Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand or some random stranger on Instagram disagrees with your birth plan? While lively discussions are part of a full life, expelling your energy trying to prove a point to someone who is committed to misunderstanding you — or worse, someone who is actively trying to push your buttons — is a waste of time.

3. They don’t personalize things

Whether it’s Regina George-level mean girl vibes, getting excluded from an event, or dealing with an off-color remark, humans are endlessly complicated (read: frustrating, rude, and downright annoying) creatures. While these moments can feel so personal, the worst thing we can do is internalize someone else’s absurd behavior. Still, let’s face it — turning other people’s actions into our drama is a habit we’re all guilty of.

Happy women, though, have mastered the art of pausing before reacting — and certainly before spiraling into self-doubt or full-blown rage. They understand that everyone brings their baggage into the room — insecurities, fears, hopes, the whole package.

So, next time someone acts out, take a beat and ask yourself: is this really about me? If not, it’s their problem, not yours — and you’re free to move on.

Advertisement

Brynna Spencer | Pexels

4. They let go of the idea that everyone will be their friend

It’s only natural to want to be liked and valued by the people around us, but the happiest women have ditched the approval-seeking campaign and embraced their most authentic selves. They’ve learned that they’re not for everyone — and that’s perfectly fine.

Advertisement

Life has shown them that no matter how genuine, supportive, or kind-hearted they are, there will always be people who just don’t vibe with them. And here’s the kicker — sometimes, people may dislike you precisely because of your best traits.

So, the next time you feel dismissed, criticized, or left out, resist the urge to chase after someone’s approval. Instead, remind yourself that your worth isn’t tied to anyone else’s opinion. Lean into the people who love and appreciate you exactly as you are — they’re the ones who matter.

5. They see letting go as a ‘win’

One of the most damaging myths we’re fed is that persistence always guarantees success and that walking away — from a job, a friendship, or a relationship — means we’ve somehow failed. Even worse, we often feel the longer we’ve invested in something, the heavier that sense of failure should be. Happy women have seen this narrative wreak havoc on their lives and refuse to subscribe to it.

In economics, there’s a concept called “sunk cost” — money that’s already spent and can’t be recovered. The same idea applies to time and energy.

Advertisement

The key is knowing when to stop pouring your valuable resources into something that’s no longer serving you. It’s not about giving up — it’s about recognizing when an investment just isn’t paying off and having the strength to walk away from diminishing returns.

Phúc Pham | Pexels

Advertisement

6. They don’t waste time comparing

We live in a world of insta-moments, instant gratification — and let’s be real, insta-FOMO. No matter what you’re doing, it always seems like someone out there is having a better time, in a better place, wearing a better outfit. And while we know deep down that social media is just a highlight reel, it’s hard not to feel like you’re missing out or living a less exciting life than that friend who’s always jet-setting.

But here’s the thing happy women know: life isn’t about how many likes you rack up, it’s about how much you like your life. Instead of doomscrolling their way into the comparison trap, they focus on creating moments that truly matter. Whether it’s trying out a new recipe, catching up with a friend over coffee, or diving into a hobby that sparks joy, they understand that the more they invest in their own life, the more it flourishes — no filter needed.

7. They prioritize self-care

We live in an ‘always-on’ world, and let’s be real — juggling the day-to-day demands of life can feel downright exhausting. It’s easy to put yourself last, whether it’s taking care of others, keeping up with the constant flow of texts and emails, or trying to cross just one more thing off your never-ending to-do list. But here’s the reality: that’s a one-way ticket to burnout.

Advertisement

Happy women understand that you can’t pour from an empty cup. That’s why they make recharging a non-negotiable, going beyond surface-level indulgences like wine and bubble baths to embrace real wellness.

They prioritize sleep, hydration, nourishment, exercise, and, most importantly, setting clear boundaries. Sure, these might not be insta-worthy, but they’re no less glamorous. After all, health, vitality, and peace of mind are the true luxuries in life.

Brenda Della Casa is a self-development coach, writer, author, ghostwriter, and speaker. Her articles and advice have been featured in Allure, Glamour, Men's Health, Huff Post, Cosmopolitan, and Elite Daily, among many others.

Advertisement