For most people, it isn't always easy to pick up on someone else's emotional state. Whether it's missing body language cues or simply not paying attention, reading the room isn't as common as people think. That being said, there are signs you're an intuitive empath, even if you don't believe in that stuff.

While some may boast about being an intuitive empath, the average person isn't as gifted as they may think. From misunderstandings to being unable to read the room, there are plenty of reasons why the average person isn't spiritually gifted. However, if you can do most of these things, you may just have a gift for being an intuitive empath.

These are 11 signs you're an intuitive empath, even if you don't believe in that stuff

1. You pick up on moods instantly

The first sign you're an intuitive empath, even if you don't believe in that stuff, is if you pick up on moods instantly. You can pick up on how someone is feeling, all without you needing to say a word. Call it hippie nonsense, but there's something about the atmosphere that completely changes, causing an empath to become hyper aware. From feeling the tension in the air to feeling someone's sadness in the air, you're in tune with everything around you.

And while many may chalk it up to body language, body language isn't actually the cause of picking up on moods instantly. According to communication speaker and author Nick Morgan, Ph.D., body language isn't as reliable as TikTok videos make it out to be. They explained, "For the most part, body language is multi-determined, meaning that a gesture might have several motivations behind it." So, if you're on the money about how someone is feeling, this might be a huge sign you're secretly an intuitive empath.

2. Strangers tell you their life story

The worst thing about being an intuitive empath is the number of people who spill their secrets to you. Whether you're at work or waiting in line to check out, like flies to honey, a sign you're an intuitive empath, even if you don't believe in that stuff, is if strangers tell you their life story. Trust: you don't want strangers to trauma dump on you. As interesting as their stories may be, trauma dumping can be pretty exhausting.

However, there's something about you that soothes people. Maybe it's because your energy is like a healing balm. Either way, people notice, causing them to confide in you. Of course, this doesn't change the fact that it can be awkward and painful for an empath. Feeling emotions intensely, you might've found yourself feeling drained once or twice. And while you typically may push your reserves to the side, it's important that empaths create strong boundaries; otherwise, you might be consumed by other people's emotions.

3. Crowded places drain you

There are two types of people in this world: those who feel rejuvenated by being in crowded places and those who crumble. And while many people don't mind a good crowded room every once in a blue moon, a sign you're an intuitive empath, even if you don't believe in that stuff, is if crowded places drain you. No, it isn't a simple case of introvert syndrome. While empaths can be introverted, there are plenty who love to socialize.

That being said, there's something overwhelming about being in a crowded room that can't be explained. Maybe it's because you can feel everyone's emotions all at once; either way, once you're in a crowded room, the quickest thing you want to do is get out to quell that anxiety. This is important, as the World Health Organization explained that anxiety can increase someone's risk of depression. So, while you might feel ridiculous for feeling overly anxious, don't. It's normal when you're bearing the world's emotions on your shoulders.

4. You can easily tell when someone is lying

You might be entirely too nice to call someone out, but a sign you're an intuitive empath, even if you don't believe in that stuff, is if you can easily tell when someone is lying. If there's one thing about you, it's that you're a lie detector. Without needing to delve too deep, you're able to pick up on someone's strange aura, all without needing to hear a word. It might sound like hippie nonsense, but in the same way a mom instantly knows her child is lying, you know when someone is full of it.

Even so, you never make a fuss out of it. Unless it's absolutely necessary, you aren't the type to call someone out or push them too far to confess. As great a feeling as it may be, dealing with the aftermath of their emotional reaction might not be worth it for the average empath. So, you keep it to yourself, while secretly crossing that person off on your list of people you can and can't trust.

5. You feel other people’s emotions as if they were your own

One of the worst things about being an empath is how much you absorb. Without meaning to, you absorb other people's emotions like a sponge absorbs water. And while you might've learned to live with it or chalk it up to another 'quirky talent,' a sign you're an intuitive empath, even if you don't believe in that stuff, is if you feel other people's emotions as if they were your own. It's painful, but it can't be helped.

According to Merriam-Webster, "The meaning of empath is one who experiences the emotions of others." This means that it isn't something that you can just control. If you're truly an empath, this is the core of who you are, whether you want it to be or not. Now, does that mean you should give up and let others consume you? Of course not. While you can't control what you are, setting firm boundaries and finding ways to ground yourself is always a must.

6. You're drawn to healing roles

Another sign you're an intuitive empath, even if you don't believe in that stuff, is if you're drawn to healing others. Blame it on your bleeding heart and compassion, but you can't help but want to save others. Whether it's as a teacher, therapist, or doctor, you've been drawn to these roles ever since you were little. And while your parents might've thought you'd have changed your mind and grown out of it, this need to heal has only grown stronger.

As a result, many empaths can be found in healing roles to this day. Whether it's doing therapy or being a nurse, you have a need to spend the better part of your days serving others in the best way you know how.

7. Nature resets you

After getting home from a grueling day, the last thing someone wants to do is go on a hike or walk. Even so, a sign you're an intuitive empath, even if you don't believe in that stuff, is if nature resets you. You might not want to go outside, but once you're outside, there's something tranquil about everything. From the birds chirping to the sun beaming down on you, this is the moment you can reset.

Of course, getting out the door is far from easy, but even if you're not an empath, it might be worth it. According to the American Psychological Association, "Spending time in nature is linked to both cognitive benefits and improvements in mood, mental health, and emotional well-being." And this doesn't mean you have to spend hours outdoors. Even a fifteen-minute sit-down on the front porch is good enough. So long as you're connecting, empaths can get the reset they need to flourish.

8. You’re easily affected by music and art

When an empath is playing All Too Well by Taylor Swift, the water works come running. Not to be dramatic, but an empath can feel emotions even through art. Whether it's a painting or a song, you can feel it deep within your soul, causing you to get emotional. And while many people might claim to be empaths, unless you're easily affected by music and art, you likely aren't one.

Yet for those who are, you might need a tissue. While you might not have gone through those same experiences, an intuitive empath still feels those same emotions regardless. This is why you can't listen to sad music for long without wallowing in sadness. As great as Taylor Swift may be, it's overwhelming for the average empath.

9. You have gut instincts that almost always turn out right

Another sign you're an intuitive empath, even if you don't believe in that stuff, is if you have gut instincts that almost always turn out right. It sounds bizarre, but whenever you find yourself in an awkward or tense situation, you almost always know what's about to go down. Without needing to observe other people's body language, you instantly know when to excuse yourself from a situation.

And while some people may call you crazy, it doesn't hurt to listen to those gut instincts. As licensed clinical social worker Leah Aguirre, LCSW, said, "Our bodies tell us when something is wrong, or we are not meeting our needs." So, while it's tempting to boil it all down to 'over-reacting,' don't. Trust yourself, because only you know what's best for you.

10. You mirror people without realizing it

Have you ever walked with a friend and ended up mirroring everything they do? They might joke around and say you're ocping them, but there's some truth to it. If you want to know if you're an empath, a sign you're an intuitive empath, even if you don't believe in that stuff, is if you mirror people without realizing it. Whether it's smiling like they do or fiddling with their hands like they do, empaths tend to copy.

Without meaning to, you might mirror other people's behavior because you're mirroring their emotions. When they shake in anger, you're shaking not because you're cold, but because you're feeling the same way they do. So, if you truly want to know if you're an empath, ask yourself if you tend to mirror others. If so, you might secretly be an intuitive empath in disguise.

11. You often play peacekeeper

Finally, a sign you're an intuitive empath, even if you don't believe in that stuff, is if you often play peacemaker. One of the worst things about being an empath is that you're automatically designated as the go-to therapist. Whenever your friends have problems, they inevitably come to you asking you to play peacemaker. And while it's tempting to go into the role you are naturally great at fulfilling, don't overwhelm yourself.

It's important to take time to destress and to set firm boundaries. As clinical psychologist Yesel Yoon, Ph.D., said, "Boundary setting is a mutually beneficial and positive strategy to maintain healthy relationships."

So, even if it's hard, don't be afraid to tell others to figure it out. While you're more than glad to step in from time to time, always being the peacemaker can deplete your energy completely.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.