11 Signs Someone’s Not As ‘Nice’ As You Think & It Makes Them An Even Better Person

Considering we often make snap judgments about people based on facial expressions and appearance, it’s not surprising that we often misread and misunderstand who someone really is because of our initial biases. However, even when we notice signs someone’s not as “nice” as we think, there’s a chance that makes them a better person.

They’re not people-pleasing at their own expense or wasting energy on people who don’t deserve it. They protect themselves so they will be able to offer true empathy to those who do. So, if you start to notice these signs, whether they’re casual or the product of a deep conversation, just know that you’re a better person in their circle.

Advertisement

Here are 11 signs someone’s not as ‘nice’ as you think and it makes them an even better person

1. They only smile when it’s genuine

we.bond.creations | Shutterstock.com

Someone who is wholly authentic doesn't offer that same joy and connection to just anyone. They refuse to put on a show to be liked or to be fake nice when they’re not feeling respected.

Advertisement

While they might not seem as smiley or nice as you want them to, once you realize that they’re honoring their own feelings, it truly makes them a better person to reserve their joy and laughter for the people who actually deserve their energy.

2. They refuse to compete

People who are internally secure and self-assured enough to avoid competition tend to come across as kinder and more empathetic in a world that’s dominated by selfishness and entitled attitudes. While they might not actually be as “nice” as they seem, their avoidance of competition is in their best interest and truly makes them a better person.

They don’t get into petty arguments or encourage debates rooted in ego, so they’re often internally confident in a way that most find magnetic, charming, and safe.

Advertisement

3. They help people often

People who aren't as nice as they seem may help people often, but they rarely do so at their own expense. They have a strong set of boundaries. Just because someone helped you before doesn’t mean they’re going to do it again, especially if it would overstep their internal guardrails and negatively affect them.

Of course, being asked for help is often a refreshing experience, even if many people avoid the discomfort of doing it. However, as a study from Stanford University explains, asking for help truly makes people feel seen and important, on both sides of the aisle.

4. They don’t protect people from the consequences of their own actions

While an empathetic person is usually willing to help people and provide empathy when others struggle, they’re not willing to protect people entirely from the consequences of their own actions. They don’t people-please at their own expense when they’re hurt or disrespected, refusing to overstep their own boundaries to make other people feel comfortable.

Advertisement

They let people learn, and they’re open to noticing someone’s growth, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to try to solve someone’s problems to make them more comfortable in the moment.

5. They celebrate others from a genuine place

PeopleImages | Shutterstock.com

Especially in a culture driven by status and attention, it’s not uncommon to encounter people who brag about their success or boast about their goals before actually achieving them. We get so wrapped up in comparing ourselves to others that our insecurity and inauthenticity often make us feel worse about ourselves.

Advertisement

Truly grounded, secure people, therefore, might not always be as nice as you'd think, but they’re actually better people because they reserve that kindness for those who deserve it. When their friends win, or their loved ones find success, they’re the first ones to celebrate without jealousy. But that doesn’t mean they feed into draining, attention-seeking conversations with people who only want to feel superior.

6. They refuse to tolerate disrespect

Even if someone tries to disguise their cruelty and disrespect with phrases like “it’s just a joke” or “I’m brutally honest,” some people may not seem as nice as you'd like them to be because they don’t tolerate that kind of behavior.

These people refuse to have their energy drained or their need for respect ignored by people who refuse to accept accountability. While they’re often forgiving and willing to offer grace, they rarely sweep disrespect under the rug, and they’re better people because of those boundaries.

Advertisement

7. They don’t hold grudges or bitterness

People who offer grace to those who’ve hurt them often end up building stronger relationships, especially when their boundaries are now respected and appreciated. However, the most secure people don’t keep chasing people who refuse to change and hurt them over and over.

They separate themselves to protect their energy, but they also never hold a grudge. Even if that means being alone, regulating their own feelings, finding closure on their own, and forgiving people from a distance who may not deserve it, they focus on healing themselves before giving third and fourth chances to people who refuse to change.

8. They’re always honest

While it’s not always comfortable or easy, telling the truth is incredibly beneficial, not just for building trust in relationships but also for our personal health and well-being. The most secure people may not seem nice when they’re being honest, but their ability to do it anyway, in a kind and responsible way, truly makes them better people.

Advertisement

That doesn’t mean making excuses for disrespect with phrases like “I’m just being honest.” It means protecting people and leading with integrity when the world and others need it most.

9. They listen to understand

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock.com

When someone’s actively listening to us, it often sets off the reward center in our brains and makes us feel valued and seen. It’s rare to be around someone who actively listens, especially in our world, where people feel like they need constant stimulation and attention to be comfortable.

Advertisement

That’s why we’re so drawn to people who genuinely listen to understand, even when we don’t agree on something. They make us feel seen and allow us to speak without feeling pressured to jump in and interrupt to be heard. They seem nice on the surface, but their true sense of authenticity and genuineness inside is what makes them better people.

10. They say no without explaining themselves

For someone whose self-worth is tied up in what other people think about them, it’s not surprising they’re prone to overstepping boundaries and over-explaining themselves when they make a decision.

Advertisement

“No” is a full sentence, but it often takes practice and quiet confidence to use it without pressure to explain. People who may not be as nice as you think will often make you feel uncomfortable when they’re direct, but it’s this self-assuredness and personal confidence that make them better people at their core.

11. They don’t sugarcoat their words

Like using no as a full sentence, the most quietly confident and self-assured people don’t sugarcoat their words. They’re direct, but they also avoid people-pleasing, even when it feels more convenient and comfortable to protect everyone else at the expense of personal needs and boundaries.

While being direct may not come across as a form of empathy or compassion, experts agree that this directness is another form of kindness in conversations and relationships.

Advertisement

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.