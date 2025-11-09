5 Signs You’re Always Playing Therapist To Someone Who Won’t Ever Change

It isn’t hard to look around our modern-day culture and find a plethora of help-rejecting complainers. They expect a lot and yet give so little in return — without ever changing their ways. They whine, complain, argue, belittle, and bully.

A help-rejecting complainer is all complaints and has no substance, only judgment and projection. They wait around and expect people to cater to them and be a therapist to them. They put in so little work and effort but expect overwhelming success and support despite their failure to give the same, while they only complain with an air of superiority.

Here are five signs you’re always playing therapist to someone who won’t ever change:

1. Your gas tank is empty

You always feel tired, but not from work or because you're getting over a cold. You're tired and need to sleep. When you rest, you might feel OK for a while, but it isn't enough.

You. Literally. Don't. Have. Energy. You can't figure out why (assuming you are cleared of any medical issue by your physician). If you're in a relationship with a help-rejecting complainer, your energy drains from you constantly. As one person said, "I feel like I'm always walking around on eggshells around this person. I don't want to make them mad."

Couples counselor Larry Michel advised, "It's okay to not want to spend time with them, even if they're family or your committed romantic partner. When you're together, you can do so fully embracing that both of you are unique, different, and committed to quality time with each other. If you choose not to, you can do it without guilt, shame, or blame."

Solution: Get adequate rest. Turn off your computer and phone, and put a request in for vacation days if you have them. If you're self-employed, limit the hours you commit to being open to managing other people's urgent crises. In psychology, there's a term for non-emergency "emergencies." We call them "C.O.W.s," or Crisis of the Week.

2. You're easily irritated by the small stuff

fizkes via Shutterstock

The trash isn't taken out, or your child won't listen to you. You catch yourself screaming at someone for any tiny infraction. You become a person you don't like — eye-rolling, impatient, and demanding of others.

You don’t feel true to yourself or act like you do with other people. It could be that the help-rejecting complainer, as explained above, has spent their time draining your last reserves of energy and patience.

Marriage counselor Nicola Beer recommended, "If you're constantly rescuing someone, close your eyes and ask yourself: Is it helping them long-term? Is it in their highest good? We learn and grow from the struggles of life, and how we face the struggles teaches important life lessons. Are you allowing others to be accountable for their own growth?"

Solution: Be patient with yourself. Give yourself five minutes at the end of the day to decompress. Check in with yourself. Ask yourself what your needs are. And, really listen.

3. You find yourself doing all the work

You initiate social outings, appointments, meetings, everything. The help-rejecting complainer doesn’t. If you have to cancel a meeting or reschedule, this upsets them terribly. They may even spread rumors about you (yes, we're back in high school) and turn the situation around. You feel like it is your fault your partner was sick. Now, you have to reschedule your lunch plans with them.

Think of Meryl Streep's character in The Devil Wears Prada, where Anne Hathaway's character Andy spends her time catching up with unrealistic demands. Nothing pleases Meryl Streep. Meryl looks down her nose and reprimands Anne. In group therapy, Existential Psychiatrist Irvin Yalom refers to this type of person as the "Help-Rejecting Complainer," a person who asks for help but will dismiss all advice, making the helper feel downright useless!

Solution: Stop helping. Stop initiating. Create a space to objectively assess the contributions this individual adds to your life. Once you give the situation some space (we call it boundaries), it’s easier to be more equitable.

4. You overcompensate

This is typically related to the same fear of walking on eggshells mentioned above. There is anxiety about the other person’s rage. There’s fear of disappointing the other (which, to the entitled individual, is almost a certainty). They sweetly and gently ask you to do one favor. You end up doing three.

You are put in an uncomfortable position and asked to cover for them. For example, the help-rejecting complainer skips out of work early, after lunch, so they ask you to butter up the boss with compliments on their character. You’re told they need to get out of work early every Friday because it is necessary for their peace of mind.

A study of emotional manipulation showed how "attention to, and control of, emotional expression, in combination with an insincere approach, are central to emotional manipulation." This type of behavior strikes me as being increasingly dangerous. It reminds me of how abusers 'groom' their victims. They don't go immediately for the 'jugular' per se. They work up to it. By the time you are caught in their web, it's too late. They have you exactly where they want you, and it is extremely difficult to escape the pattern.

Solution: Be vigilant. Again, maintain firm boundaries, even if that means they will dump rage on you. Think about parenting. Would you give in every time your toddler asked you for ice cream because they had a sweet look in their eyes, and you wanted some?

5. Your needs go last or don't exist

PR Image Factory via Shutterstock

They cancel on you at the last minute because they found a better party to attend. You only figure this out after you check your social media feed.

They take a huge helping of "Me first" and never consider asking you how you are doing. You usually don’t hear from them unless the situation they are involved in will benefit them. They will get a promotion, money, or another reward for participating. Your needs are an afterthought. If they do not see a benefit, they likely will bail or not even show up.

Solution: Put yourself first. They have no intention to do so. Do not bend to their expectations to avoid a fight. Make an appointment with yourself. Have a day at the spa. Take your dog to the dog park. Go for a drive into nature; whatever it is, do it. Give yourself the best quality time.

The most important lesson to learn about being involved with a help-rejecting complainer is to remember they were this way long before you knew them. If you choose not to involve yourself in their messy, entangled web any longer, it is their loss, not yours.