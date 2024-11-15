People who are kids at heart, no matter their age, don't mind if other people see them as "immature." To them, it's all about fun, whether it's roughhousing with their friends or cracking jokes. They tend to have a childlike innocence about them, where they find joy in the simple things and see the world with fresh eyes.

However, people don't have to be that openly youthful to be a kid at heart. From making pillow forts to spending Saturday mornings watching cartoons, there are plenty of signs someone still has that childlike wonder.

Here are 9 signs of a person who's still a kid at heart — no matter their age

1. They're scared of the dark

While many kids growing up were terrified of the dark and begged their parents for a light to keep them safe, people of all ages can share this fear. A study published in Behaviour Research and Therapy found that 73.3% of kids are scared of the dark. However, most people grow out of that fear by the time they reach adulthood.

But for a person who's a kid at heart, they tend to have a young soul and can't help but find nighttime terrifying. Even as an adult, they'll still run up the stairs, feeling like something is trying to get to them, and hide under the covers. But it shouldn't be something to be ashamed of. If having a nightlight gives you peace, even as an adult, use one.

2. They're adventurous

People who are still kids at heart love to go out and explore the world around them. Filled with wonder, they're eager to learn and experience new things, whether it's rock climbing or skydiving for the first time. In their eyes, life is too short to let it pass them by.

And having a sense of adventure is beneficial. According to a study published in Psychology of Sport and Exercise, people who have an adventurous mindset are more resilient and better able to maintain psychological well-being. For people who embrace this childlike wonder, they find healthy ways to push themselves out of their comfort zone, and that's a win for their mental state.

3. They're curious

Adults tend to walk past the very things that spark curiosity in children. Whether it's the bright lights on Christmas trees or a new restaurant, most adults turn a blind eye to what's new and exciting. But for people that are kids at heart, they have an unending supply of curiosity.

Curious people observe the new changes in their environment. They have zero issues with picking up hobbies or wanting to learn new languages. This curiosity fuels them and encourages them to step outside of their comfort zone, and opens their mind and heart to new experiences.

Research from the journal Learning and Individual Differences found that curiosity leads to openness and interest, which sparks learning motivation and educational outcomes.

So, the next time a friend or family member says to stop being so nosy, just ignore them. Curiosity is a great tool for expanding a person's mind, after all.

4. They love getting their hands dirty

For a person who's still a kid at heart, the thought of getting their hands dirty is easily exciting. For others, it doesn't sit well with them, especially after spending so much money on hair, outfits, and perfume to make themselves look and feel clean.

But for someone with childlike wonder, digging in the mud or getting grass on their pants is fun. In fact, many enjoy it as a form of stress relief. And, according to a study published in Frontiers in Psychology, going outside helps to improve concentration and focus. Additional research from PNAS found that kids who played outdoors a lot had a decreased risk of developing mental health disorders later in life.

Getting dirty and exploring the earth isn't a bad thing. Not only does it connect people to their surroundings, it also has plenty of perks.

5. They enjoy watching cartoons

Watching cartoons while eating a bowl of cereal in the living room every morning was a highlight for many people growing up. Eagerly turning on the TV, they couldn't wait to tune into their favorite show with their siblings or cousins. Unfortunately, most adults have lost the long-held habit of waking up to watch cartoons.

However, for people who are a kid at heart, that might not be the case. They may scroll endless streaming apps or watch cable television, tuning in for their favorite show in the morning or at night. They may be getting ready for work or relaxing after a long day in the office. While it might seem childish to have a routine like this, it's also incredibly comforting.

6. They still find it scary to answer the phone

Growing up, many kids hated it when their parents forced them to talk to someone on the phone. Feeling trapped, they would do their best to retreat to their bedroom as fast as possible before they were able to speak into the receiver. But if someone is still a kid at heart, this habit hasn't gone away.

Whenever the phone rings and they don't recognize the number, they still feel a pang of fear when they realize they might have to answer it. However, many people share this fear. According to a survey of UK office workers, 40% of baby boomers and 76% of millennials have anxious thoughts when their phone starts ringing.

7. They love playing pranks

It might seem slightly childish, but being a kid at heart means enjoying joking around and messing with people. Eagerly waking up in the morning, these people have no issue taking an hour to set up their pranks, whether it's a confetti bomb, putting a cockroach in someone's food, or drawing on a person's face while they sleep.

Unfortunately, playing pranks like this isn't always a good thing, despite how fun they may find it. In truth, it can set someone off the edge as they begin to feel targeted and disrespected. Even though a person may be a kid at heart, they can certainly agree that there's always a line to not cross.

8. They believe anything is possible

Known as daydreamers, people with childlike wonder love to rant and rave about what they plan to accomplish in the future. Taking time out of their day, these individuals have probably created a dream board filled with motivational quotes and desirable destinations.

A study published in Frontiers in Psychology found that daydreaming allows progress toward goals, as it motivates people later on and pushes them to reevaluate their current behavior. It's an incredibly beneficial aspect of being a kid at heart; nobody should be afraid to push forward, and putting their manifestations out there might bring them one step closer to accomplishing their goals.

9. They do their best to stay in the moment

Staying present in the moment is something that people who are kids at heart can teach us all. They don't immediately take out their phones or FaceTime their friends when out in public or in a group setting. During crucial moments like anniversaries, they choose to spend time focusing on the people they love most.

Though these actions are small, it has a big impact on happiness. One study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology found that experiencing moments with others has a greater impact on happiness than materialistic purchases. Being in the moment can involve taking a photo or two, but it's always best to immerse one's self in their surroundings.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.