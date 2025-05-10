8 Signs You're Part Of The Xennial Microgeneration (Caught Between Gen-X And Millennials)

If you haven’t been living under a rock — or Green Bank, West Virginia where all forms of modern communication have been outlawed since the 1950s — then you’ll know the Millennial Generation has taken center stage in the news, latest trends, public opinion, and our beloved, social media obsessions — cough, I mean outlets.

But between this rock and the Gen-X hard place thrives a micro-generation aptly termed ‘Xennials’ (of which Australian sociologist Dan Woodman coined, or two journalists from a Good Magazine article. It’s still up for debate). For the label-conscious, Xennials roughly fit into those born between 1977–1983.

Here are the signs you're part of the Xennial microgeneration, caught between Gen-X and Millennials:

1. You like writing with pen and paper, but appreciate the efficiency of online applications

GaudiLab / Shutterstock

I still keep a journal, a to-do list, and handwritten birthday cards. However, I don’t miss filling out stacks of forms at the doctor’s office, job applications, or the DMV.

Faxing was such a pain, and paying bills with bank checks felt like Russian roulette with how many stamps I had on hand. I cherish the Internet, and as an Xennial, I don’t take it for granted.

Advertisement

2. You like trying on things before you buy it, but love online shopping

Yuri A / Shutterstock

I’m not afraid to compliment a girl on her balloon sleeve crop top, but there is no way I’ll Amazon Prime it until I try it on in the store. Unless I’m 100% sold in person on style, size, and price, I hesitate to click Add To Shopping Cart.

The hassle to return things largely outweighs the humbling experience of a dressing room, and unflattering lighting provides. So if I approve, skipping the line in favor of Apple Pay feels great.

Advertisement

3. You can have a phone conversation without hyperventilating, but text to relay a message

JLco Julia Amaral / Shutterstock

Getting my own phone line at twelve years old was a major milestone. Talking to friends was the best. Next came the pager at 16, turning digits into short words, and finally ditching quarters for good with a cell phone in college.

Xennials are comfortable speaking over the phone as much as they are texting. I would even go as far as to say we have a better handling of communication etiquette when choosing whether to call or text. But who doesn’t like an occasional emoji exchange? We appreciate the modern convenience of it, too.

Advertisement

4. You read tweets read like a foreign language, but follow your local Mr. Softee truck

fizkes / Shutterstock

First of all, the fact that we're still calling them tweets gives away our Xennial status. Without context, Twitter (now X) comes across like a Morse code nightmare.

Once Xennials get used it, we find the value … like following food trucks we’re obsessed with because there’s no other way of knowing when they’ll hit our neighborhood. An Xennial would say, “I’m sure there’s an app for that.” A Millennial would just text you the app.

Advertisement

5. You remember MapQuest, but consider Google Maps and Waze a Godsend

fast-stock / Shutterstock

I took pride in learning the streets of Manhattan when I was old enough to ride the subway, and held onto an LA tourist map for dear life when I moved there after college.

Nothing beats knowing the best way to make it in Hollywood is to take Fountain, and maybe a quick right onto North Sycamore, a left on Lexington Ave back to a right on Seward Street, and then La Mirada will be a pain in the behind, but Waze is never wrong.

Advertisement

6. You appreciate food delivery, but still calling the restaurant to place the order

Ground Picture / Shutterstock

By the time I download Postmates, create an account, enter credit card information, browse the available options, and realize I have to do it all over again because the restaurant I want is only on GrubHub — I might as well learn how to cook.

Whatever happened to calling take-out and paying the delivery guy with cash? Xennials are all for convenience, but when it turns into ten steps to order a pizza, I’d rather Yelp nearby spots using the “delivery” filter and call it a day.

Advertisement

7. You own an Apple watch, but remember when you walked into gas stations for directions

maxbelchenko / Shutterstock

Before Apple watches and apps, there were physical things called “travel guides” and “approaching strangers” for directions and places to stay. Definitely Gen-X leaning, Xennials had to rely on old school tactics to make the best travel decisions.

Let’s Go and Lonely Planet books were basic tools to help along the way while we practiced language, social, and intuitive skills to navigate new territory. Aside from the luxuries of Google Translate and Airbnb, Millennials can take a page from Xennials next time they land in Mykonos by stopping to ask a muleteer strolling along with his donkey where Paradise Beach is ... and then take a selfie and be on your way.

Advertisement

8. You long for a meet-cute, but find your dates by swiping right

Nicoleta Ionescu / Shutterstock

Giving in to the online dating phenomenon was one thing, but Xennials still fantasize about having a meet-cute at the grocery checkout line — oh wait, we have Instacart now, never mind.

Well, for those of us who still go food shopping the old-fashioned way … we still can’t resist clicking on our Hinge notifications rather than make eye contact with the looker on aisle three. It’s sad, but true.

Lisa Straussberg holds credits in producing, script supervising, and acting while penning several TV specs and published essays in Frolic Media, Quail Bell, Scarlet Leaf Review, and Wordgathering.

Advertisement