The Secret About Money That Will Change Your Life

Money is an act of love.

Last updated on Jul 10, 2024

happy woman with money and piggy bank
On the way home from power yoga, there was a man with a sign, asking for monetary help. Whenever I see someone asking for money, I always give. The giving is not out of sympathy or feeling sorry for the person. I see everyone equally powerful and entitled to their expression.  If I come across someone seeking help, that means that that experience is in my consciousness; therefore, it is my creation.  I always give $1 to $5. 

When I reached into my purse to get some money for this young man, it quickly became apparent that I only had a $20 bill. That seemed like a lot to give, but I couldn't imagine driving away and not giving something – it was $20 or nothing. I gave the $20 It was a clear gift. I let go and I gave — no expectation, no judgment, no rationalizing that it will come back. Just clean and clear. 

As I drove away, I felt quite good about the giving, but I thought about my initial hesitation. Why was it so hard to give $20?  It's so easy for me to give of my time and energy, so why was this challenging? When I give of my time and energy, it is a way in which I express love — so it just flows. Suddenly, it occurred to me.  I didn't associate money with love. I didn't think of money as an expression of love and appreciation. It was more of a means to an end. I want or need something so I give money in exchange for it.  It was clinical and mechanical. At that moment, I got it!

I realized that the highest and most Divine purpose of money is to express love, gratitude, and appreciation. This man was asking for help, and I felt inspired to help, but what was happening was that he was telling me how to love him and I showed my love by giving what he needed. He needed love via money and I gave it. That's why it felt so great. When you are homeless and hungry, twenty dollars worth of love is a lot more meaningful and powerful than $1.

The Secret About Money That Will Change Your Life Pexels / Timur Weber

I started thinking about everything in my life that I pay for — from my home to the food I feed my kids. I love my kids and I love my home and when I pay money to house and feed, I am expressing love.

I am paying attention with love in the form of money. That is the only thing that is happening. Money is simply a means of expressing love. From this moment on, every opportunity that I have to give money or pay with money will be intentionally laced and graced with unconditional love, gratitude, and appreciation.  Here, I thought I was the one giving, but I received a great deal more than I gave. As it always is.

Nanice Ellis is a Master NLP Practitioner, Theta Healer, and Transpersonal Life Coach.

