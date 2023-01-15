Picture a guy with long, dark hair. If long hair isn't your thing, what about a hairy chest or facial hair? Is this your ideal man? The one that's pictured on every romance novel your mother owns?

But whether or not you like hairy guys, it turns out that a lot of women prefer them, especially men with facial hair. If a man is going to have long hair, he needs the chest and facial hair to match. All three or none at all. Give me Jason Momoa or give me death!

But why do hairy men attract more women? What is it about their hair-covered pecs that call to us?

The dusting of hair on their jaw that just begs to be kissed? When I see a guy with facial hair, I think that's a Man and he is gonna take care of me, and hopefully grill something too. We can thank science for that.

Here are 3 scientific reasons hairy men attract the hottest women:

1. They have higher levels of testosterone

When men have higher levels of testosterone, they're more likely to have a higher sex drive, live longer, are more confident and honest, and have more energy and optimism. All of this is stuff you have to find out about a man on a first date and we all know the chances of that going well. Maybe all you need to do is just talk to the hottie with a beard.

The next time you go to a bar to stake out the next hottie you bring home, maybe take a look at the men with beards first.

2. They're intelligent

Dr. Aikarakudy Alias, a psychiatrist who's been working on the relationship between body hair and intelligence says that hairy chests are more likely to be found among doctors, as well as the highly educated, in the general population. The next time you see a cutie with some hair poking out of his shirt, ask him about his master's program.

3. They're healthier

Hairy men are better able to detect parasites in their bodies. In a study by researcher Michael Siva-Jothy, they found that hungry bugs placed on shaved arms were more likely to feed, compared with those on an unshaved arm, as the hair slows down the bug and alerts the victim. Females may perceive hair as a marker for parasite-free health.

Hairy guys can keep you warm at night, won't judge you if you decide to grow your hair out, and are super masculine. Our primate ancestors certainly liked their men hairy. I can see the appeal as well, a man who hunts for you and has enough hair for you to braid? Maybe they were on to something.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer and performer. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, and Woman's Day.