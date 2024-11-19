New Report Reveals 62% Of Workers Skip Their Lunch Break Because They’re Too Busy To Eat

According to ezCater's 2024 Lunch Report, more employees than ever are skipping their lunch breaks because they don't have enough time in the day to get their work done.

This new research comes at a time when Corporate America has been pushing desperate employees, unwilling to leave toxic workplaces due to an unstable job market, to do more with little to no increase in pay. Burnout is at an all-time high despite employees trying to prioritize work-life balance any way they can.

The nationwide survey of full-time employees found nearly 62% of workers are skipping their lunch breaks to catch up on work or schedule last-minute meetings even though the same data indicates that taking a midday break almost unanimously boosts productivity.

Despite research — and let’s be honest, common knowledge — that reminds us of the importance of eating throughout the day to support brain function, general health, and energy levels, many workers are prioritizing their workloads over their well-being.

Nearly 98% of workers surveyed by ezCaters said they are more productive after a midday lunch break — and it makes sense! Despite that, 49% said they skip lunch at least once a week, and nearly 33% are skipping at least twice a week.

Of course, the impact of inflation on food prices is partially responsible for this shift, especially for employees who are eating out or forced to purchase food at their offices.

However, for those who have access to “free” food or discounted meals at work, why are they forfeiting the break?

Despite employees acknowledging that lunch breaks improve their performance, most aren’t able to effectively schedule the time.

Most workers said they’re skipping their lunches in an attempt to complete their work, even though most surveyed workers end up staying late, as well.

Without midday food and fuel, workers set themselves up for a productivity crash, making every hour after 2 p.m. unbearable.

Prostock-studio | CanvaPro

A number of employees are also struggling with “meeting fatigue,” where the majority of their days are taken over by Zoom calls and chats with peers, leaving an entire day’s worth of work waiting for them to complete afterward.

By using their lunch to catch up on work, many people have struck an unrealistic balance that's not sustainable.

For younger generations adopting the practice of skipping lunch breaks at work, they’ve tried to compensate in other ways — like spending 2 to 3 hours “grinding” in the middle of the day or rewarding themselves with a sweet treat.

Younger generations are less likely to take a lunch break at work but more likely to indulge in treats throughout the week.

For many younger generations working from an office full-time, their reality is skewed from what they’d been told to expect from corporate life — and usually not for the better.

Not only are they grossly underpaid compared to older generations in their first entry-level jobs, but they’re also growing tired of in-person schedules and rigid office spaces. So, how do they cope on a day-to-day basis? They indulge in snacks.

The ezCater survey found that 87% of Gen Z workers have at least 1 “treat” per week, typically as a reward for making it through a stressful work day or a long week. It’s a reward system they’ve adopted to delay the inevitable burnout from being overworked and underpaid.

Younger workers feel compelled to skip breaks and lunch to ensure they don’t upset management by declining meeting requests or falling short on work.

But it's not just younger employees — everyone is feeling overworked, underpaid, and loosely supported.

The problem, however, is that forsaking lunch does not actually give employees a leg up in production or performance. Since 51% of respondents said a quick break for lunch made them happier, the answer is written on the walls. Don't skip lunch to work more. You won't actually reap any benefits from the bad habit and might actually be setting yourself up for more trouble in the long run.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.