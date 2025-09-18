'Red Pill Widows' Prove Just How Destructive Toxic Male Online Spaces Can Be

As a person who has an active Loyalfans account and as a person who has worked in the adult video and relationships industries for ages, a few things upset me about the way that the modern dating scene does. Simply put, a lot of people are lonely who shouldn’t have to be lonely.

Unfortunately, we live in a very toxic society with people who have been deeply scarred, twisted, and radicalized into losing all empathy for others. These people have no idea what it means to care for a person and are flooding the dating scene with predatory vibes. I’m talking, of course, about Red Pill people.

Advertisement

The Red Pill is a manosphere philosophy that basically encourages men to hate women.

There are several things I’ve noticed about Red Pill men, in particular. They tend to believe:

A woman’s only value is her purity, her fertility, and her looks. She’s not a person to them. She’s an incubator.

She’s not a person to them. She’s an incubator. All women want to marry a “beta provider” and screw the “edgy alpha” guy. They accuse women of being gold diggers, which is ironic when studies show most women are breadwinners in their homes.

They accuse women of being gold diggers, which is ironic when studies show most women are breadwinners in their homes. Offering to pay for a date is a sign of weakness. Yes, you don’t have to pay for a date. But women can also choose to see you as an entitled little waste of time.

Yes, you don’t have to pay for a date. But women can also choose to see you as an entitled little waste of time. Men are only manly if they’re getting with multiple women. But women aren’t supposed to be with anyone but a husband, so where are these women coming from?

I’ve gone over this before, but the Red Pill is also filled with white nationalist dog whistles and eugenics content. The more men get into Red Pill philosophy, the more radicalized against women they are.

Advertisement

At the end of the day, men are the ones who hurt the most due to swallowing the Red Pill.

Lysenko Andrii / Shutterstock

No matter how good-looking and how rich a Red Pill man is, the “techniques” that the movement espouses will never give him what he wants. Most of the men who fall down this rabbit hole do so because they feel lonely or have a girl they want to impress.

Advertisement

It ends up doing the opposite of what it promises: it alienates them from women, makes them miserable, makes them angry, and leads them down the incel pipeline. However, all of this is relatively old news. The reason I wanted to write today deals with the other major victims of the Red Pill: women.

I recently came across a YouTube video of women who spoke about losing their boyfriends and loved ones to the Red Pill.

There are tons of videos out there like this one, with some being absolutely shocking. In this one, you get to hear the story of a girl who was absolutely destroyed by watching her best friend become a hateful, creepy bigot thanks to the Red Pill’s influence.

As someone who recently lost someone they cared about to this movement, I feel her pain. It literally feels like the men who fall into this start off like amazing, loving people, then just get twisted into total sociopaths. By the time they’re fully indoctrinated, they’re no longer recognizable.

The men become shells of who they used to be, but at the same time, they seem totally adamant that they’re “better than ever before.” If they are, then why are they turning their backs on the women who actually loved them?

Advertisement

Online, there’s no shortage of stories of women who watched the men they love change.

I found some experiences of men who realized what they lost after the fact, too. Imagine how many women have lost their best friends, their brothers, their nephews, their sons, and their husbands to this garbage. With some of the stories hitting the web, it becomes clear that these women are hurting, and they’re missing the people these men used to be.

I wonder how many of these women, much like myself, wondered if the men who changed would ever see how much they miss the people they once were. And more importantly, would those men even care? Would they even notice how much people used to love them?

There is little official support for women who lose their life partners to this psyop.

For a while, there was an online message board called r/RedPillWidows, but for now, the bulk of the support they find is from Reddit’s QAnonCasualties. With that said, some feminist groups will offer a little kind thoughts and words for girls who had to leave Red Pill men.

Advertisement

Sadly, many feminists still don’t understand the biggest issue here: those guys didn’t start that way. So, don’t hold the widows’ ties against them. It’s a loss that’s harder to explain than one might expect.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.

Advertisement