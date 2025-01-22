15 Habits Of Men Who Don't Respect Women, Backed By Research

Henry Kissinger once said, "There will never be a winner in the battle of the genders, primarily because there's way too much fraternization with the enemy." As right as he is, there are still many men out there who get into relationships with women, despite hating anyone who is female.

Being in a relationship with a man who doesn't respect women is always toxic because they will always hold you in low regard due to your gender. If you notice the following signs while dating your man, it's likely because he fundamentally has no respect for you

Here are the habits of men who don't respect women:

1. He keeps reminding you that he's 'the man'

Yeah. And you're a woman. So what? Does he want a prize for being a part of the male gender? If he keeps reminding you of his masculinity, it's most likely because he views himself as superior because of his gender, or because he's insecure about what's between his legs.

2. He says that women are always out for money

This is misogyny in its rawest, most pure form. If he keeps saying negative things about women — women are shallow, women can't do certain things — it's best to leave him — but not before reminding him that you're clearly in it "for the money."

A woman falling in love with a misogynistic man can be a complex psychological phenomenon often influenced by a combination of factors like low self-esteem, a desire to "fix" someone, societal conditioning, and even a form of denial regarding the man's harmful beliefs, sometimes leading to a cycle of manipulation and emotional abuse. A 2013 study found that anxiety, depression, and feelings of isolation can arise due to the emotional manipulation and isolation often present in such relationships.

3. He tells you to shut up when he's talking to anyone

Men who hate women tend to believe that we should be seen and not heard. If he doesn't think your opinion is worth anything, he's most likely a woman-hater.

4. He insists that you wouldn't understand certain things because 'you're a woman'

This is a sign that he doesn't think highly of the female gender. After all, people who are equals are capable of understanding one another.

A 2015 study found this is often rooted in a combination of societal gender stereotypes, limited exposure to diverse perspectives, and a tendency to overemphasize perceived biological differences, leading to a cognitive bias where men may not fully consider women's capabilities or experiences as equal to their own.

From a young age, individuals are exposed to cultural norms that often portray men as more logical, analytical, and focused on "masculine" topics like technology or finance. At the same time, women are perceived as more emotional and concerned with "feminine" spheres like relationships and domesticity.

5. He lashes out in anger toward women who reject him

You don't explode in anger toward people who you like or respect. If he does this, he sees women as the enemy or as objects that need to cater to his every whim. Ain't no one got time for that!

6. He keeps insisting that all women are crazy

Some might be, but only because they've dated jerks like him. If he's telling you about all his crazy exes, you're better off leaving before he makes you go crazy, too.

This is often rooted in a combination of societal gender stereotypes, personal experiences, and a desire to dismiss or control women's emotions, essentially using the label "crazy" to devalue their feelings and perspectives, making it a form of misogyny. A study published in Group Processes & Intergroup Relations recommended actively challenging the notion that all women are "crazy" and considering each woman an individual with unique experiences and perspectives.

7. He has no problem catcalling women

Men who choose to catcall do so because it objectifies women and makes women feel like their bodies aren't their own. It's their way of shaming and dominating women.

8. He says that marriage is a sham and that he'd never get tied down by a single woman

A guy who says things like this is not only incredibly full of himself, but he's also too weak to love anyone but himself.

9. His mannerisms around women often are cocky, controlling, or downright unpredictable

Guys who are misogynistic need to be the ones in control, no matter what the cost.

Usually, they gain control by acting cocky, keeping their actions unpredictable, and trying to exert control whenever possible. Don't fall for his games!

10. He always seems to treat you the opposite of how you want to be treated

He's doing this to get under your skin. Men who hate women seem to like seeing them miserable. It's their way of "punishing" the female gender. When a man treats you the opposite of how you want to be treated, it can often be attributed to a combination of psychological factors, including poor communication skills, a lack of empathy, underlying insecurities, power dynamics, manipulative tendencies, or even a desire to control the relationship.

According to a 2010 study, this behavior reflects a disconnect between their understanding of your needs and their behaviors. It can significantly strain the relationship and make it challenging to build trust and intimacy.

11. He shows no remorse after cheating on you

Men who hate women don't see themselves as owing their partners anything, especially when it comes to loyalty.

12. He has no issue using you

Once again, this goes back to the fact that a lot of men out there seem to like the idea of "punishing" women for whatever is going on in their heads. Men who hate women feel they owe women nothing, but are owed everything by women.

13. He claims all of his exes are 'psycho'

If he says bad things about his exes, don't be shocked when he says bad things about you, too.

14. He dismisses you when you say you're upset

Woman-haters don't like the idea of validating negative feelings, so they'll blame it on feminine hormones or "hysteria."

15. He demands that you 'show him respect'

If he has the nerve to tell you this, feel free to break up with him immediately.

If you think you may be experiencing depression or anxiety as a result of ongoing emotional abuse, you are not alone. Domestic abuse can happen to anyone and is not a reflection of who you are or anything you've done wrong. If you feel as though you may be in danger, there is support available 24/7/365 through the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-7233. If you’re unable to speak safely, text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474.

