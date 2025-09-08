Husband Calls Wife A ‘Gold Digger’ For Filing For The Divorce He Asked For Before He Lost His Job

A woman questioned if she was in the wrong for going through with the divorce she and her husband had talked about, despite a major financial challenge caused by his recent job loss. Posting to Reddit for advice, the 38-year-old said her husband stooped to calling her names and besmirching her character in an effort to get her to change her mind about the divorce that he had advocated for in the first place.

Relationships don't always work out, and that includes marriages. Staying together because it's easier than splitting up doesn't do anyone any favors. The same goes for staying together for financial reasons. Somehow, this husband missed the memo because he now wants to weather the storm with his wife ... or at least he wants to weather the storm until the seas become calm for him. Those calm seas mean that as soon as he is financially stable, he wants out, but before that time comes, his wife should sacrifice her happiness because he's selfish.

A husband accused his wife of being a 'gold digger' because she filed for the divorce he wanted before losing his job.

"My husband and I have been married for 6 years, together for 9. We have had our ups and downs but the biggest down is how he speaks to me. I just had our son 1 year ago," she began in her Reddit post.

Timur Weber | Pexels

She explained that when she was only 10 months postpartum, he started being extremely rude to her. He started talking down to her about her weight, calling her "lazy" despite the fact that she was the one primarily taking care of their newborn and also balancing her career. She was rightfully exhausted.

On her birthday, he told her not to leave the house, and if she did, he would file for divorce. It came out of the blue and was quite an absurd demand, but she had an appointment already booked for their daughter to see a doctor that morning, so she took her and went. However, when she later returned home, she noticed that her husband was outright ignoring her for not listening to his demand that she stay home. He went so far as to sleep in his game room instead of talking things through.

"He has been sleeping there since. Its been 2 months. He told everyone he was divorcing me, spoke to an attorney and everything before even telling me he wanted a divorce," she wrote.

He claimed that she wasn't the 'prize' in their marriage.

To bolster his own self-esteem, her husband started talking negatively about her to anyone who would listen. He even went as far as to say that he's in his prime, making good money, and "any woman would love to be in my shoes and take care of his kids."

Karma caught up with him because it wasn't long after that that he ended up losing his job. Guess who suddenly started being nice again? "I told him I was still moving out and going forward with separating because his actions did not align with someone who wanted to be with me. It feels more like im his only option at the moment. Now he's going around saying I am a gold digger and leave as soon as he loses his job."

Frankly, the relationship between her and her husband hasn't been good for quite some time. The fact that he hasn't been the best partner to her should only solidify her choice to get a divorce. To her, staying just because he no longer has the financial capacity to stand on his own two feet would mean accepting his disrespect and manipulation.

Divorce coach Karen Covy put it simply, "Ultimately, only you can choose what to do with your marriage. That choice — whether it is to stay in an unhappy marriage because you’re afraid to get divorced, or to leave your marriage and get divorced — will have consequences. Some of those consequences will be ugly no matter what you decide."

If this woman wants out, she should feel confident in her decision to move forward with the divorce because she should be prioritizing her own well-being. If her husband's circumstances were different, would he stay? Why should she sacrifice time to a man who is only nice to her because he needs her money?

Staying in the marriage with him would only continue to make her unhappy, and it's up to him to land back on his own two feet and be an adult without needing her for support, both financially and emotionally.

