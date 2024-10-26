Recruiters Approve Woman’s Ingenious Hack For Secretly Reading Notes During An Interview — ‘I Love Prepared Candidates’

The job market is brutal right now despite economic projections saying otherwise. That's why if you actually land a job interview, it's so important to make it count. Those raised stakes, unfortunately, also mean the experience becomes exponentially more stressful.

With just under 10 seconds to make a good first impression, preparation is key.

One unnamed woman took to TikTok to share the ingenious interview hack she always uses to give her a sense of security and ensure all the info she wants to share is easily accessible without anyone knowing. Work experts and "Taking Ctrl" podcast hosts Chloe and Gemma were so impressed with the hack they shared it on their account.

A woman shared the interview hack she uses to secretly read notes without anyone realizing it.

While you’re preparing for an interview, consider all the important information you do not want to forget to share and write it down on sticky notes. Behind your computer screen, plaster the sticky notes on the wall close to eye level with the camera.

You can review your notes, and your interviewer is none the wiser because it looks like you are staring right at them!

You might not even need the notes, but that's not really the point. The point is that they are there, and they can offer comfort during a highly stressful situation.

Sometimes, just knowing you have a security blanket can bolster your confidence and truly help you shine.

After writing down experiences, examples, and answers to common questions, plaster them behind your computer screen.

Other job seekers and experts in the comments weighed in on their own hacks for the interview process, with some arguing that a digital alternative to Zoom interviews is the way to go. “I don’t let the video chat take up my entire screen and add my notes to a Word document,” one wrote.

Employment experts like career coach Samara on TikTok explained that the tumultuous job market, which is flooded with highly qualified job seekers, has made it harder for candidates because interviewers expect more in order for an individual to truly stand out.

As Samara explained, candidates should be ready to “sell themselves” as the solution to the company's unique challenges and expectations as the perfect person for the role, in addition to sharing relevant, authentic, and compelling experiences.

Successful candidates should be prepared for more than just what's on their resumes. They should have their own "interview" questions for the company representative. If you're interviewing for multiple jobs, it makes the sticky note hack even more important.

Recruiters applauded the interview hack, arguing that a ‘prepared’ candidate will make better connections and perform better.

“As someone who does hiring on the back end, this is not a bad thing!” one recruiter said in response to the TikTok hack. “It will definitely give you a head start in interviews. I love prepared candidates.”

With a well-rounded interview, healthy conversation, great connection, and impactful questions, a great candidate can make the hiring process easy.

“I always give kudos to people with great questions,” another expert added. “It’s a huge red flag when they have nothing to add to the conversation.”

While random tips and tricks like these can be helpful, they all center around a few main principles: manage your nerves, appear confident, make connections, and share the right experience.

The better you can support yourself in advance, the more comfortable you’ll be during an interview.

