6 Simple Ways To Boost Your Emotional Well-Being After Losing Your Job

Widespread downsizing and involuntary layoffs are an unfortunate reality for millions of people every year. Layoffs are associated with increased anxiety, loneliness and hopelessness.
This is consistent with the research on how unemployment affects mental health issues.
These issues arise not only as a result of a loss of a stable source of income but also because of a loss of a sense of belonging, identity in the community and confidence.
When it happens, it's critical to take steps to preserve your mental health and emotional well-being.
6 ways to boost your emotional health after a layoff
1. Reach out to your tribe
Your friends and family is the first thing you should turn to in your trying times. If you share a strong and meaningful connection with them, they'll try to be there for your emotional support.
Spending time with loved ones and friends helps people cope with the stress of being laid off in better ways.
2. Try music therapy
With similar effects on the brain's resting activity and brainwave states, music therapy can affect the physiological processes that control the flight-or-fright and autonomic nervous systems.
Under certain circumstances, music therapy can also help transition into the Alpha, Theta, and Delta brainwave states. During such periods, the body goes through a state of profound relaxation as the mind starts to relax, which enhances the body's ability to heal and recover.
Thus, one experiences a deep sense of peace throughout the body-mind system, balancing hormones, moods, and emotions while lowering tension and anxiety levels.
3. Read extensively
Even though numerous methods can help lower stress, a study published in the January 2009 edition of the Journal of College Teaching and Learning focused on three distinct adjunctive stress management methods, including yoga, humor, and reading.
This is due to their accessibility and trouble-free nature. The study's findings indicated that a single, 30-minute yoga, humorous, or reading session significantly reduced both physiological and psychological stress.
Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University found that the volume of white matter in the brain's language area improved throughout a six-month daily reading program.
Furthermore, they demonstrated that this training enhanced brain structure, underscoring how crucial it is to develop a healthy enjoyment of reading.
4. Practice yoga
Yoga reduces the stress-inducing mental loops of remorse, regret, wrath, fear and depression. Moreover, because stress is linked to many health issues, yoga reduces the risk of heart attacks, lupus, eczema, lupus-related sleeplessness, lupus, lupus and migraines.
It boosts the body's strength, promotes optimal organ-system function, increases resilience to stress and disease, and gives the practitioner peace of mind, equilibrium, a positive outlook, and composure, all of which help him live a more fulfilling and healthy life.
5. Keep a journal
Journaling about your feelings especially encourages a more in-depth emotional expression. An increasing body of research documents the advantages of expressive writing for mental health.
In certain studies, it has been proposed that writing facilitates a therapeutic response through a mind-body connection. By journaling these feelings on paper or digital file, you can express the subtle nuances of their experience and link their inner feelings to their written words.
This mind-body link provides a channel for healing and change in your life.
6. Practice affirmations
As someone recently laid off, it is pretty easy to fall into to loop of negative self-talk. Thus, you must practice positive self-talk every day.
The first stage to inculcating this habit is identifying those situations. When you do rephrase your negative thoughts to positive self-talk.
Try telling yourself things like “I am extremely proud of who I am and I have so much to offer, no matter which organization I join next,” and “I have faith that everything will work out eventually and that I will land the ideal job.”
Keep the faith
While losing your job can be devastating, put your well-being first and give attention to the things that make you feel at ease.
Remember that no change is set in stone and that there is something good waiting at the end of this phase. Have faith in yourself and you will be where you need to be.
