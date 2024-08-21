Recently Single Man Goes Online To Say He Needs Help With A Few Things — ‘My Laundry, Cleaning My Room & Giving Me Some Attention’

A relationship should be a partnership, with plenty of compromise and give-and-take on both sides.

However, it seems like more and more men are looking for the type of woman who will do everything for them. That was the case with one bachelor.

A newly single man said he needed some help on TikTok.

In a since-deleted video, TikTok user @dbowser21 made a plea for help. Bowser explained that he had recently found himself as a singleton and realized that he needed a helping hand.

“So, being, like, recently single, I’ve realized quickly that I need some help with a few things,” he explained before launching into the list.

“I need help with laundry, cleaning my room,” he said. “I need somebody to help me not spend my money and somebody to just give me some attention.”

“Any takers?” he asked with a confident smile.

In addition to the video no longer being available, it appears that Bowser’s entire account has been deleted, no doubt due to the backlash.

A female life coach responded to Bowser’s call for assistance.

A life coach named Shawnda shared her response to Bowser’s strange video.

‘I posted a video recently of this 27-year-old man who said he longed for the days of the 1800s and 1900s where women loved to cook, and loved to clean, and they dreamed of taking care of kids,” Shawnda began, referring to a now-viral video posted by William Bergholz in which he asked why there were no “real women” left in the world.

“I saw a comment that somebody put on one of my videos, and it said, ‘Men are looking for a maid, a mattress, and a mule,’ and that’s one of the truest statements I’ve ever heard because this man is asking for the same thing,” Shawnda said.

Shawnda compared Bowser and Bergholz, who both seemed to be searching for a woman who would take care of them and their household.

“Are you looking for love or a mommy?” she asked, referencing the fact that much of what these men say they want a woman to do for them are things their mothers would do.

“If you want your place to be clean, hire a maid,” she stated. “Or, better yet, clean it yourself. If you’re looking for somebody to help you with your finances, hire a financial advisor.”

As Shawnda implied, it is not a woman’s responsibility to only handle things like cleaning and budgeting. Women are worth so much more than that.

“These are the same men that like to ask women, ‘What do you bring to the table?’ You know exactly what we bring to the table,” she said angrily.

Shawnda seemed almost amused by the dichotomy of it all. “Those are the things that you’re looking for, but you want us to tap dance and to audition for you, and to act like what we’re doing is not enough? But you crave what we bring,” she said.

There are still women out there who will do it all themselves.

In the Chicago Tribune’s advice column, Annie’s Mailbox, a frustrated wife wrote in to ask why she had to do everything around the house and for her family. The response was interesting.

“A lot of men assume the woman in their lives will do everything, and surprisingly, many women accommodate them, willingly or not,” Annie wrote.

As much as many of us would like to believe that women no longer do everything for their husbands, those days are not necessarily gone. Many women still do everything for everyone they possibly can.

The only way to break this cycle is for women to make a conscious effort to stop doing everything and instead insist that men take on more of the load.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news and human interest topics.