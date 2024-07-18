Woman Says She’d Never Date A Man Who Only Made $75K A Year — ‘He Couldn’t Even Afford Organic Groceries’

The search for love is never a straightforward journey. It’s full of false starts, unexpected turns, and surprise stops along the way, all of which can lead to a deeper understanding of who we are and what’s important to us within a relationship.

Good, strong love is priceless, but one woman believes romance actually comes at a premium cost.

A woman said she’d never date a man who made $75,000 a year because ‘He couldn’t even afford organic groceries.”

She declared her dealbreaker during a street interview, sharing just how much she values the finer things in life, like shopping at Whole Foods.

“Would you date a guy that makes 75K a year?” the interviewer asked, then waited with bated breath for the answer.

The woman burst out laughing, then exclaimed, “That’s so cute! No, no, no.”

“With inflation, in this economy, I absolutely could not,” she said, without specifically defining what about the economy would limit her list of potential partners.

“I don’t think that he could afford our groceries,” she said. “And I’m buying organic.”

Food serves multiple purposes, all of which hold meaning.

Food is our basic nourishment, giving us fuel and energy to live. It’s a way to gather together, celebrate momentous occasions, and relate across cultures.

#inflation #wholefoods ♬ original sound - thegarybird @thegarybird How Much Were Groceries in 2019? How much has pricing at Whole Foods changed over the years? I got a lot of talk from only loading up on junk food last time, so this time I went the other way - the most expensive healthy food you could find.We compared prices to not only 2001, but also pre-covid (2019).What do you think? You think Inflation has been destroying the economy? #thegarybird

Food is a great unifier, yet as this woman showed, it can also be used to keep divisions in place.

“Obviously, I’m buying all grass-fed, grass-finished beef,” she declared, quite possibly inventing a new technique for raising cattle.

ViDI Studio / Shutterstock

The woman also ruled out seed oil as a reason she wouldn’t date a man with an annual income of $75,000, saying, “So, no, we couldn’t afford that at Whole Foods.”

Most Americans earn more than $20,000 below her minimum requirements for a partner.

According to data from Nasdaq, Americans between the ages of 25 and 34 make a median salary of $52,156 a year, which is well below what the woman wants her imaginary future boyfriend to earn.

#money #costofliving #salary ♬ original sound - Garner Ted @iamgarnerted Salary Needed For 10 Cities With the Highest Cost of Living 🤦🏾‍♂️💵Cost of living is getting high, and this is how much a single person needs to make to live comfortably in the 10 highest cost of living cities in the United States for 2024 😅 Comment ‘Wealth’ to get Free Budgeting Master Sheet 📈 #personalfinance

It’s also worth noting that there’s a marked difference in earnings between men and women because the gender pay gap is alive and well and doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon.

Men in the 35- to 44-year-old age range make a median income of $67,548, while women make $56,472.

Men who are solidly in middle age, between 45 and 54, make a median income of $71,136, while women of the same age make $55,692.

The woman reiterated her need for high-priced groceries, as though she equates social status with how much her grass-finished beef costs.

In her mind, it seems like a man who makes $75,000 a year couldn’t even walk into a Whole Foods without spontaneously combusting.

“No Whole Foods. We’re back at, like, Publix, the sale section,” she said, managing to insult anyone who dares to save money in our current economy by shopping at a non-specialty grocery store.

Hryshchyshen Serhii​​ / Shutterstock

“Walmart groceries,” she continued, digging herself deeper into the wrong side of the class war.

You can’t help who you love, even if that person is someone who assigns social capital to where people buy their food. May this woman roam the aisles of Whole Foods until she meets the man of her misguided dreams.

