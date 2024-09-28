Mom Says She Has No Problem Sending Money To Her Kids School For Events But Refuses To Show Up And Volunteer — 'I Don't Want To Be Involved At All'

For full-time working parents, it can be hard to be super involved in the events and activities that their kids have going on both inside and outside of school. Many parents simply try their best, but sometimes their best is judged by other parents, school administrators, and teachers. A mom named Casey Neal admitted that she sometimes gets side-eyed for being disengaged with school events but claimed that she never tries to let it bother her.

Advertisement

In a TikTok video, Neal revealed that with how limited her time is, she doesn't find it enjoyable to show up and volunteer for her kids' school events, and instead, helps out in a way that works for her — monetarily.

A mom said she has no problem sending money to her kids' school for events but refuses to volunteer.

"I don't know about anyone else out there, but 'meet the teacher' is super stressful because I do not want to be involved at all," Neal stated. She explained that she obviously makes sure her kids are doing their homework and getting to school on time, but she has no desire to be one of those parents who are involved with the PTA and other school parenting clubs or roles.

Advertisement

She admitted that when her kids' school asks parents to volunteer for certain events and activities, it stresses her out, and the judgment she gets from other parents and administrators makes it worse.

Speaking bluntly, Neal claimed that she has no interest in coming in early, helping set up for an event, and spending her time at a school when she could be dedicating that free time to something else.

Advertisement

Labeling herself as a "Proud Venmo Mom," referring to the popular payment app, Neal said she has no problem sending funds to the school if they need it to throw an event or sending other moms money if sponsoring an activity for the kids. However, during any free time that she has, which can't be a lot considering she works full-time and takes care of her kids, Neal chooses to spend it how she wants to.

Neal admitted in another TikTok video that her decision to sit on the sidelines when it came to her kids' activities had a lot to do with the treatment that she received from other parents when she used to be heavily involved. It bordered on bullying and that experience made Neal take a step back and focus on just being there for her kids in other ways.

The mom explained that she's not a huge 'planner' and would rather use the skills she has.

"I'm a last-minute mom. I have four kids, three of them play sports. I do go to practices, competitions, games, and I'll show up to a few parties here and there," Neal continued. "But planning, PTA, team moms ... I don't want to do any of that."

Advertisement

She pointed out that while this isn't the case for everyone, there are countless toxic moms that live in her area that she just doesn't want to encounter and deal with if she can help it. Considering that there are parents out there who refuse to be involved in their kids' lives and extracurriculars, Neal should be allowed grace to do what works for her.

She's still supporting her children in all their endeavors, but she shouldn't have to stretch herself thin and potentially ruin her mental health just to appease the opinion of other parents.

As long as her children are happy, safe, and taken care of, what Neal chooses to do or not do shouldn't really be anyone else's concern except for her and her family.

"We're all just a community trying to make the education system go round for our kids. There are moms that want to be in charge and dominate and set up the parties, and there are moms like me … and we're all just a team," Neal said during an interview with Good Morning America. "We're all important. We all matter. We're all there for our kids."

Advertisement

What works for one family doesn't necessarily have to work for another, and as Neal pointed out, there's nothing wrong with parents wanting to be heavily involved, just as there's nothing wrong with parents who set boundaries for themselves because of how much little free time they probably have.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.