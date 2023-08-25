At first glance, you may not think there's much difference between a right and left-handed person (except for the way they sign, throw a ball, or write their John Hanockc, perhaps) but research shows there are actually many significant, scientific differences between righties and lefties, each of which has their own advantages.

So which makes for a better suitor? Righties, of course!

Here are 6 bizarre reasons you should marry a righty, according to research:

1. Right-handed people earn more money.

Want to date a person who is doing well financially? According to a 2012 study, lefties tend to earn 10–12 percent less annually than people who are right-handed. This is partially due to them working in environments where physical labor is more required, so if higher earnings are more important to you, find a righty!

2. They have a better memory.

Would a person forgetting important dates or information really bug you? Fear not with a right-handed person! A 2021 study found that left-handed people tend to lack in the memory department in comparison to their right-handed counterparts.

3. They're less frightened.

If you want someone who will go downstairs with a baseball bat if something goes bump in the night, loving a rightie is another plus. Research has found that more lefties showed symptoms of PTSD after watching The Silence of The Lambs compared to their right-handed counterparts and when asked to recall details of the film, the left-handed test subjects gave more disjointed accounts, which is a symptom of PTSD.

4. Righties are level-headed.

Ideally, you would date someone who is more chill so you're not arguing with someone often, but research shows that lefties aren't really good at handling their anger. This is because, in the brains of lefties, two hemispheres of the brain communicate more with each other so they have more interaction with the parts which produce negative emotions. So if you're not into hot-headed people, go right!

5. They drink less.

Are you the type who'd rather stay home and eat junk food, than go out to bars and drink? This is another factor to consider since right-handed people drink less, according to this 2010 study.

6. Right-handed people are less likely to have mental disorders.

Ideally, we'd all like to find someone who is happy and healthy, but studies have found that left-handed people are more susceptible to mental illness, including schizophrenia, depression, and bipolar disorder.

About 10% of the U.S. population is left-handed, and the research team found that 11% of those diagnosed with mood disorders such as depression and bipolar disorder are left-handed. The authors of the 2013 study even said that “a striking 40% of those with schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder are left-handed.”

Do you disagree?

Nicole Weaver is a senior writer for Showbiz Cheat Sheet whose work has been featured in New York Magazine, Teen Vogue, and more.