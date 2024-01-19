3 Things That Make Your Cat Sad Without You Realizing It

Cats can be mysterious and elusive animals. Sometimes, it seems like they’re visitors from a far-away planet who have touched down on Earth to pounce, purr and prowl.

Any cat lover knows that their fuzzy little friends have a wide range of emotions, and they don’t hesitate to share what they’re feeling. It’s fairly easy to tell when your cat is happy, especially if they’re purring and rubbing up against you for pets.

Yet it can be more difficult to determine when your cat is feeling blue.

Here are 3 things that make your cat sad without you knowing.

1. Sleeping alone.

Cats may be nocturnal, yet you may have noticed just how much your cat likes snuggling up next to you at bedtime. Your cat likes to sleep with you for a variety of reasons. Sleeping with you is something that strengthens the bond between you and your cat and lets them express their affection for you.

According to the American Kennel Club, cats are extra vulnerable when they're asleep. If they sleep alone in the wild, they become an easy target to larger predators. So, sleeping with their person is one way they seek protection.

Sharing your bed also shows that they trust you because they know you won’t hurt them when they’re deep in dreamland.

Your cat might also consider you — and your bed — part of their natural territory. Kicking your cat out of bed at night makes your cat sad because all they want is to love up on you, their favorite pet parent, and also, find that perfect warm patch under the covers.

2. Ignoring their requests to play.

Cats might seem like solitary creatures, but they’re much more social than we realize. Even though your cat values its independence, it still needs lots of attention from you.

Playing games with your cat is beneficial for their physical health, as well as their emotional and mental well-being. Luckily, cats can be entertained with various household objects, like yarn or ribbon, empty boxes, and even crumpled-up pieces of paper.

Photo: Pixabay / Pexels

If you repeatedly ignore your cat when it asks to play with you, your cat might get the mistaken idea that you don’t care about them anymore.

3. Giving other cats affection.

After winning over your cat’s trust, it believes that you are its capital-P Person, and no one else’s. If your cat feels extra possessive of you, it will feel especially sad and jealous if you show love to another cat in its presence.

Photo: Tranmautritam / Pexels

If you decide to bring another cat into your one-cat household, your OG cat might exhibit aggressive behavior towards the newbie.

One way to mitigate tension between your cats is to make sure you give attention to both, instead of favoring one over the other. Carve out special time to be with your older cat, so they don’t feel so sad, or worry that they’re being replaced.

By taking care of your cat’s emotional needs in simple and accessible ways, you’re letting your feline best friend know just how much they mean to you.

Showing your cat affection, giving them solid nighttime snuggles, and playing games with them prove that you love them and that you prioritize their happiness.

The love and companionship offered back is a priceless gift that will last a lifetime.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture, and all things to do with the entertainment industry.