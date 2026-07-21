People Who Loved Dinosaurs & Trains Growing Up Usually Have 9 Rare Traits As Adults

The things kids are interested in can seem pretty random to adults, but experts say it’s normal to love oddly specific things at a young age and that those kinds of interests can actually help children develop better learning skills.

Two subjects that seem to be particularly fascinating to kids are dinosaurs and trains. It’s not surprising they would become fixated on these things, since both are larger than life and hard to understand for most people of any age in a way that almost makes them seem magical. A lot happens between the dinosaurs-and-trains phase and adulthood, but adults who were fixated on them as kids tend to have some specific personality traits in common.

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If someone loved dinosaurs and trains growing up, they probably have these super rare traits once they're all grown up

1. They're curious about how things work

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It’s not that hard to find out what something does and how to use it by doing a quick internet search. These people aren’t satisfied with that kind of bare-minimum exploration, though. They’re curious enough to care about what makes something work in the way that it does.

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According to neuroscientists, this kind of curiosity is “a special type of the broader category of information-seeking” that specifically “focuses on what are considered to be distinct phenomena.” In other words, people who liked dinosaurs and trains as kids want to know more than just the basics. They enjoy taking a deep dive into anything that piques their interest.

2. They are good researchers

Some people think of research as something that they left behind when they completed their formal education, but almost everyone does some kind of research every day, even if it’s just to find out what year a movie was released. That’s not intense enough for people who were big dinosaur and train fans as kids, though.

A researcher’s role “is to generate a knowledge for a society in general,” notes Dong-Wook Song, the editor-in-chief of the WMU Journal of Maritime Affairs. Not every kid who grew up with these interests is going to take on some kind of professional research role, but there’s a good chance they’ll keep chasing that level of knowledge, even if it’s just for fun.

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3. They love becoming experts on certain topics

Opinions on experts have changed a lot over the years. They’ve gone from being considered a respected group that the general public depended on to one that is often viewed with skepticism. Still, it’s people with authoritative knowledge who move society and innovation forward.

Adults who loved dinosaurs and trains when they were children might not become world-renowned experts, but they can still be experts within their own circle. If they know more about a certain topic than all of their friends, they’ll be the go-to person when someone has a question about it, making them an expert on a smaller scale, which they absolutely love.

4. They love trivia

Referring to some knowledge as trivia makes it sound like it’s less important, but there’s really no other way to describe random dates and facts. A kid who likes scientific things like dinosaurs and trains starts collecting trivia at a young age and probably never stops, even though their interests will change.

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It might be hard for some people to believe, but being part of a trivia game or competition has major benefits. In addition to the intellectual advantages, answering questions correctly causes the brain to release dopamine, which leads to an automatic mood boost.

5. They pay attention to detail

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People who are detail-oriented are known for always double-checking their work and being able to work independently, so they’re considered a major asset to companies that are hiring.

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Paying close attention to details doesn’t only have advantages in the workplace, though. It’s pretty clear that people who have these unique interests love learning, which can be easier, or at least more interesting, when someone is detail-oriented. They’ll be able to notice things others don’t, but that could lead them down a rabbit hole, so they also need to do their best to stay mindful and not hyperfocus.

6. They have strong memories

Someone who can still recall the names of their favorite dinosaurs or trains from childhood basically fits the definition of what it means to have a good memory. The people with the best memories might feel like it’s not the most useful skill to be able to still remember their middle school locker combination, but there are tons of ways to apply a strong memory to personal and professional life.

People who think of learning as a lifelong pursuit naturally do things that strengthen their memory because they enjoy them, so it makes sense that someone who learned everything there is to know about extinct reptiles before they even hit their first double-digit birthday would have some amazing recall skills.

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7. They are persistent and patient

No one can come to understand a subject deeply without devoting a lot of time to learning about it. Kids aren’t typically known for their patience, but they won’t discover the history of the T. rex just by admiring the way it roared for a few minutes. Some kind of study is required, which suggests they’re probably good at consistently pursuing what they want.

People with more persistence and grit have a higher chance of academic success, as well as of reaching long-term goals they set for themselves. This skill will continue to serve them well long after they move on from their dinosaurs-and-trains phase.

8. They don’t mind being different

There’s nothing wrong with having unique interests, but kids who are deeply fascinated by pretty much any topic are often given the label of being nerdy. This might set them apart from the so-called popular kids, but it may also give them greater strength and resilience.

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When someone thinks about their differences as a bad thing, their mental health takes a hit. A person who recognizes that their differences are nothing to be ashamed of at a young age will be happier and more comfortable being authentic, even as an adult.

9. They have excellent pattern recognition skills

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Dinosaurs and trains are two things that could be categorized in many different ways. People who learn to make those classifications early will develop strong pattern-recognition skills that help them in almost every part of life.

The best thing about pattern recognition is that it often occurs without anyone even being aware of it, which scientists call unconscious interference. The stronger the skills, the more easily a person can notice patterns without even trying.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.