People With Strong Pattern Recognition Usually Figure Out These 8 Things Before Anyone Else

We're wired to seek out patterns in the world around us, sometimes at our own expense, when they're not even there to find. While this desire to create solutions can cause anxiousness and hypervigilance, it's also a superpower in moderation.

People with strong pattern recognition can figure certain things out before anyone else can, and it makes them a huge asset to workplace cultures and in relationships. They notice things that others miss, and it gives them a real-life advantage when they know how to rein it in.

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Someone with strong pattern recognition figures these things out before anyone else

1. Someone's true character

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When you notice someone's quirks and weaknesses over time, it becomes easier to notice patterns and cycles. Even if everyone else forgets and moves on, intelligent people keep track.

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They're not keeping the score in transactional ways, but they're watching how someone behaves to form a picture of their character. In the same way we build trust over time through small actions and commitments, these people figure out just what type of person someone is by their actions and behaviors over time.

2. When it's time to let go

With a catalog of old grievances and memories in their minds at all times, it's not surprising that people with strong pattern recognition skills know when it's time to let go. Whether it's a friendship they've outgrown or an environment that's clearly draining their energy, they know when to move on before most people.

Instead of draining their energy on things and people that aren't worth their time, they let their experience serve as a justification for walking away.

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3. How to effectively communicate under stress

When you're cognizant of how someone tends to respond and can pull from that information about their behaviors, you can predict how they'll respond. Even in times of chaos and uncertainty, these skilled people know how to communicate and interact with people in the most efficient ways.

They know what to say and how to say it. They can prepare for the excuses and questions someone might have. They know how to frame a conversation in the best way possible, all because they can connect the dots from their past.

4. When they're a convenience to someone

By noticing small condescending phrases and red flags in a relationship that most people explain away, people cognizant of others' trends and behaviors know early if they're being mistreated. From one-sided friendships to relationships where they're a convenience to someone, they know how to spot this kind of misbehavior before it takes over their lives.

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Their ability to see small patterns and details creates a much bigger picture of the reality of a partnership or relationship, instead of the potential that so many people mistakenly hold onto at their own expense.

5. Time management issues

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Whether it's showing up to an event on time or figuring out when they need to ask for an extension at work, people with true pattern recognition know how to manage their time. They understand when they're not going to get something done or show up on time before everyone else, meaning they have more time to mediate the problem or change their tactics.

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While some people procrastinate at the wrong times or waste time with behaviors that aren't efficient, people who can recognize their patterns and plan ahead are at a true advantage in most aspects of their lives.

6. What healthy habits and routines are worth it

We're fed so much lifestyle advice and so many wellness hacks online that it can become difficult to decipher what's actually worth investing in, and what's more of a promotion or sale. It's usually only the people who can reflect on their patterns and behaviors that realize what's worth their time, and what's just another trend.

They can track their behavior over time and understand what makes them feel happier or healthier. They're influenced by real changes and results, not conforming to what everyone else is doing.

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7. What trends won't stick around

Especially in our culture where social media and consumerism constantly affect us, we often fall victim to overspending and adopting trends that end up fizzling out in a short period of time. If it means something to you personally, it doesn't matter where the trend is going, but if you're overspending on something just because it's popular, it becomes an issue.

People with strong pattern recognition notice the signs that a trend isn't going to last. Whether it's a previous trend from their parents' generation or a highly polarizing style, they don't waste time and money on things just for the sake of fitting in.

8. How the future will play out

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While they might not be able to predict everyone's future or read minds, many of these skilled people can piece together puzzles and connect the dots to make assumptions. They've seen how things played out before, and they're observant about what's happening around them. They can make a prediction.

With an invaluable combination of intuition and experience, recognizing patterns allows them to predict how a decision might play out or affect them, even when everyone else doesn't get it.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.