5 Rare Signs You’re An Otrovert Who Notices Things Most Others Miss

We're all familiar with extroverts vs. introverts. One has a wild Friday night out on the town, and the other is happy to spend the evening curled up at home with a good book and a cat (speaking from experience). But there's a third personality type you may not have heard of before: otroverts.

While extroverts thrive in social situations and introverts become exhausted by them, otroverts fall somewhere in the middle. They don't outwardly avoid social interaction, but they're not particularly drawn to it either. They prefer to simply observe what's happening around them and reflect on it within their own mind.

Advertisement

If you've never felt like you could truly classify yourself as an extrovert or introvert, you might be an otrovert. Luckily, there are some clear signs to help you determine if this personality type fits you.

Here are 5 rare signs that you're an otrovert who notices things everyone else misses:

1. You are deeply curious

Arthur Bargan | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Otroverts tend to be curious about the world and ask complex, thought-provoking questions whenever they can. With an innovative mindset, they're exceptional at creatively problem-solving, and they appreciate things that are unconventional and unique.

Psychiatrist Dr. Rami Kaminski is widely considered the first to really explore otroversion. He explained to HuffPost UK, "They question conventional wisdom, challenge accepted knowledge, and approach problems from unique perspectives, fostering a lifelong habit of critical thinking."

2. You feel uncomfortable in crowds

Like introverts, big crowds can feel overwhelming or tiring to otroverts, and they typically avoid group activities or social cliques. "They are not bored by being alone, and in fact, they need time to recharge after being in social settings," Dr. Kaminski explained.

Advertisement

When at large social gatherings, otroverts prefer to silently observe from the outside. Small talk is not their specialty, and they're completely fine with spending time alone. This allows them to process their thoughts and reflect on their feelings about the situation.

3. You tend to be somewhat reserved and shy

Sushitsky Sergey | Shutterstock

While otroverts are known to be friendly and fully capable of social interaction, they rarely show interest in belonging to groups. Though they're generally well-liked and often popular, you won't find them leading the pack. Most likely, their friendships are one-on-one, and they form strong connections with these select individuals.

Advertisement

Otroverts value authenticity and genuine feelings, which makes their interactions feel much more meaningful. Dr. Kaminski noted, "They are attuned to others’ needs and sensitive to one-on-one interactions. They are not motivated by social gain but rather by an authentic desire to help, making them considerate and emotionally self-reliant."

4. You avoid risk and spontaneity

Otroverts value stability. They're most comfortable when they are in familiar situations and don't particularly like change. "Because they do not operate according to the unwritten rules of social collectives," said Dr. Kaminski, "they often feel disoriented by changes that others adjust to with ease."

They're also very aware of consequences, so they're far more cautious and hesitant to engage in risky behaviors or activities. Otroverts may seem to lack a sense of adventure, but that's exactly how they like it.

Advertisement

5. You're not motivated by the expectations of others

fizkes | Shutterstock

Even in a group setting, otroverts don't feel the need to emotionally match or mimic others. Most people automatically imitate another person's tone, language, and expressions as a subconscious social strategy. Otroverts, however, don't feel the urge to match those around them, and are content just being themselves.

According to Dr. Kaminski, "They are indifferent to social hierarchies and feel little need to conform to societal expectations of group bonding or peer pressure." Despite their dislike of social settings, perhaps breaking away from the status quo is what makes them so well-liked.

Advertisement

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.