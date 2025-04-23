Research Says You Only Need This Many Friends For A Healthy Social Life

As adults, making friends can be incredibly difficult. Introducing yourself to strangers can feel intimidating, and between work, family, and other responsibilities, even maintaining existing friendships can be a challenge.

Luckily, according to research, you don't need an extensive group of friends to be happy. In fact, a small, solid circle of close friends may actually be more fulfilling.

Research says you only need three to five close friends for a healthy social life.

Of course, there is no magic number. Two very supportive besties are far more beneficial than ten surface-level friendships, and we all need different things out of our relationships. An introvert may be more satisfied with a smaller social circle than an extrovert, for example.

Speaking with New York Times reporter Catherine Pearson, Jeffrey Hall, a professor of communication studies at the University of Kansas said that "If your goal is simply to mitigate the harmful impact loneliness can have on your health, what matters most is having at least one important person in your life — whether that’s a partner, a parent, a friend or someone else."

"Going from zero to one is where we get the most bang for your buck, so to speak,” he said. “But if you want to have the most meaningful life, one where you feel bonded and connected to others, more friends are better.” According to research, three to five close friends are best.

The quality of friendship is more important than the quantity.

More important than the number of friendships is the quality and depth of the relationships. Friendships with people you can rely on and trust unconditionally are very powerful. Best friendship is especially impactful.

A 2022 study of 422 women between the ages of 31 and 77 found that being someone’s best friend relates to higher life satisfaction, for instance. "More frequent visits with friends were related to lower subjective age and to higher life satisfaction," the researchers reported. Subjective age refers to how old or young a person feels, and evidently, having friends makes us feel younger!

Friendships have many benefits.

According to the Pew Research Center, 53% of Americans report having between one and four close friends, while 38% report having five or more. About 8% say they have no close friends. If you fall into the latter category, put yourself out there and try your best to build relationships, because friendship comes with myriad benefits for all parties.

Close friendships do everything from boost happiness, self-confidence, and self-worth to decrease stress, loneliness, and depression. They help you cope with difficult times, and provide you with a sense of belonging — something all humans need. Research has even found that people who have close confidants are less likely to die from all causes, including heart problems and a range of chronic diseases.

You don't need an extensive Rolodex of friends to be happy, but you do need a few close friends to feel fulfilled.

