Discernment can be defined as the ability to understand obscurity. If you are discerning, it means that you’re a strong judge of other people’s character. Influencer Cassie Blanko believes that discernment is “the ability to distinguish between good and evil spirits.”

If you have the gift of discernment, “you can sense if someone is good or if someone is evil.” Blanko shared her interpretation of discernment as “one of the many spiritual gifts that we can be given as a Christian,” yet it’s not entirely reliant on religious beliefs. You can have the gift of discernment even if you’re not religious.

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According to research by a team at the University of New South Wales, people who trust their intuition tend to make faster and more accurate decisions than those who don't. The researchers found that this is because their brains are processing information below the threshold of conscious awareness. What you're really noticing is your mind picking up on signals your conscious self hasn't caught up with yet.

Here are 5 rare signs you're a highly discerning person who knows when something isn't right:

1. Highly discerning people are extremely sensitive to their environment

"Empaths have a higher sensitivity to outside stimuli such as sounds, big personalities, and hectic environments," marriage and family therapist Kim Egel notes. This kind of environmental attunement goes further than regular sensitivity, because highly perceptive people tend to absorb more incoming information from everything around them.

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When you’re out in different public spaces, you’re able to sense the energy that space holds. Blanko described it as a 6th sense, explaining, “You feel something that you cannot see.”

“You can pick up on good and evil,” she said. “You can usually just tell when something’s off.” You're able to identify the positive or negative vibes that people and places send into the world, which lets you know if you're in a safe, uplifting environment.

2. They recognize people for who they truly are

According to Blanko, this aspect of having the gift of discernment means that “you can see through a person’s words or facade.” If someone is presenting a false version of themselves to you, you’ll know it right away. You're a strong judge of people's characters, and you can tell when someone isn't being truthful about who they really are.

“You can pick up on if someone is being genuine. You can see through their lies or through their fake persona," Blanko said. "So, you can usually tell if someone is being honest or being genuine with you.”

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Most people think they lack this ability, but they just talk themselves out of what they already know. "The reality is that, as humans, we have more in common than what we do differently," psychotherapist Jennifer Gerlach reminds us.

3. Highly discerning people often feel misunderstood

Feeling like the odd one out often comes with the territory of being highly perceptive. Research suggests that people who pick up on complex information without being conscious of having learned it often process the world differently than their peers, which can feel isolating even when it's a form of intelligence.

“People who are chosen to have the gift of discernment usually are very different,” Blanko explained. “They usually are the black sheep of the crowd.” Having the gift of discernment might mean that you have trouble relating to the people around you because you exist on a different spiritual plane.

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4. They have dreams or visions that often come true

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The gift of discernment can show up in various ways, and one way is having predictive dreams or visions that something is going to happen before it happens. "Piece by piece, the answers you need will appear, or on occasion, you could get a block of information that sheds light on your situation," spiritual coach Ronnie Ann Ryan confirms.

This may feel strange and overwhelming, but it’s a sign that you’re incredibly tuned in to the universe. By listening to the messages your intuition offers you, you’re able to protect yourself or seek opportunities that the world is providing.

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5. Highly discerning people are attuned to others' needs and want to help

If you do have the gift of discernment, Blanko believes it’s important to use your gift to help the people around you. Using your gift to support your community might mean helping people interpret their own intuitions, which makes them more connected to themselves.

Paying attention to your inner voice can improve your discernment. Blanko noted that there are different levels of discernment. You might have strong discernment or you might not, but tuning into what your inner voice tells you can help you connect and improve the skill.

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Energy healer Christy Whitman notes that, "When the frequency you are personally emitting is one of prosperity, generosity, healing, love, and joy, you automatically raise the vibration of all you come into contact with." So, listen to what your gift is saying, and use your gift to support yourself and the people around you.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture analysis, and all things to do with the entertainment industry.