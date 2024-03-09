The Rare Quality Only People With True Wisdom Possess

When was the last time you labeled something without understanding it? Or judged something as one thing when you didn’t know what it meant?

I’ve done it. Given that we can never fully understand anything, in theory, we label things — often incorrectly — all the time.

I label; we all label. It is a human need to label things because it allows us to communicate vague concepts and helps us make decisions.

Labeling has its uses. A lot of us, however, do work that requires us to see things from different perspectives — to make new connections; and to be creative.

Labeling puts things into boxes and kills creativity. The ability to express ourselves fluidly and with color comes from the recognition that things have multiple meanings — to see that there is "no spoon" — no label.

If I want to stand out and have better ideas, I know I need to go against my default mode — which is to judge quickly. Too often we think we know it all.

To nurture an open, and therefore more creative mind — one that is capable of cultivating compelling ideas — I am working on the rarest quality of all: the ability to observe.

When I was at school, I was often found on the periphery, watching others with fascination. But after I while, I was criticized and labeled as boring, odd, and quiet. For a long time, I rejected the act of observing, relating it to the shame I felt.

But I have since rediscovered its importance. I try to observe more often, but having an observational mindset all day is challenging.

The next best thing is to set aside time to observe people walking and talking, the birds, the weather, plant life, and how the light changes. Notice when you judge quickly. When you do, gently replace it with observation.

An extra benefit is that observation takes you out of your head. If you are self-conscious, observation is calming.

I suppose this is all a form of meditation, but you acknowledge the richness of the world around you and allow it to teach you.

Doing this attaches a subtle stigma. You are "weird" if you observe because most people rarely observe. But as James Broughton said, “Follow your weird.”

There is power in observation. To see the world for what it is. This is the truest source of wisdom.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.

This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.