People Who Are Messy & Almost Always Late Usually Have 8 High IQ Traits That Are Truly Rare

Being messy and perpetually late aren’t usually seen as good traits. Actually, they're often only associated with someone who is lazy.

The thing is, disorganized people aren't actually lazy at all. They're too smart for their own good. They have bigger priorities than keeping house or arriving at events on time.

People who are messy & almost always late usually have these rare high IQ traits:

1. They spend a lot of free time reflecting

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Intelligence doesn’t just come from how much you know. It’s also about how well you understand emotions. People can develop their emotional intelligence by reflecting.

They might choose to reflect through journaling or meditation. Both habits help them tap into their emotional depth and can help teach them about how to handle other people’s emotions as well. Unfortunately, spending a lot of time in thought means having less time to keep a tidy house or arrive on time for plans.

2. They are highly creative

I’m not saying I’m the smartest person out there, but I’m probably one of the messiest. I have a hard time focusing on one thing because I find everything exciting. As a result, I have a lot of hobbies that I frequently switch between.

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It can take a lot of time to set up the supplies some of those hobbies require, so I often leave them out. This way I instantly pick them up whenever I feel a spark of creativity. Unfortunately, because I have a lot of hobbies, this habit makes my house really cluttered. I still don’t want to put them away, though. I want to continue exploring and improving at all my different interests.

Having a variety of interests usually makes you a more well-rounded person. People with a high IQ prioritize being balanced because they know it can improve their overall well-being. They might do the same thing as me and keep all their creative interests lying around the house so they can keep participating in different activities.

3. They have no interest in conforming to expectations

Some people don’t like messy and late people because they think they’re not doing what they’re supposed to. It’s usually expected for adults to keep their room clean. They’re also supposed to show up on time to the things they commit to.

Although it can seem like a bad trait to show up late or be messy, it might be because that person isn't concerned with social expectations. They're practicing individuality by not doing things they don't want to just because it’s expected. Individuality is a really positive trait that helps make people more intelligent.

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Nonconformists have to think deeply about how social expectations affect them. They might also reflect on why these exist, and decide whether that's reason enough to do them. This could lead them to rebel against certain expectations, like keeping themselves organized.

4. They appreciate the moment

My sister always tells me not to ruin a good thing. If I'm having fun, there's no reason to leave a good time to go to another. She thinks it's more important to appreciate the moment you're already in.

It can be difficult to appreciate the current moment if we're excited about the future. Maybe there's a big concert coming up that you're focusing on more than the simple hangout your friends have planned. Maybe you're just feeling really stressed and are excited to get through an overwhelming period of life.

Whatever the case, focusing too much on the future can take you away from the good moments you already have going on. It makes people feel dissatisfied with life because they forget to appreciate the positive things they have.

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Intelligent people who understand this might show up late to plans because they don't want to ruin the good moment they've already got.

5. They place a high value on respect

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I know what you’re thinking. Someone showing up late should be considered disrespectful. But there might be an important reason. While they might not be showing you the most respect, it could be because they're showing someone else in their life respect.

If they’re in the middle of a conversation with their boss or an important colleague, some people will choose to stay in the discussion even if they’re late for plans. They probably don’t want to offend the person they’re talking to. They’re being respectful because they’re giving someone else the time and energy they deserve.

Still, if they don’t display the same respect to you when they do show up, they might not be an intelligent person. They might just be a bad friend.

6. They have a high tolerance for ambiguity

When something is called ambiguous, it means it's unclear or has multiple options. Ambiguity can show up in our daily lives. Say the road you usually take to work is blocked. There are probably multiple other routes you'll have to choose from to get there another way.

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Ambiguous people usually have a high tolerance for change. They're probably an open-minded person because they don't let themselves get stuck in patterns. Someone who encounters a blocked road might display this by not getting mad at the inconvenience. Open-minded people could choose to reframe the situation as an exciting way for them to explore their neighborhood or discover a faster way to get to work.

Staying positive when situations change is something many high-IQ people are good at. It can help them have a higher tolerance for ambiguity.

7. They are curious about the world

Highly intelligent people tend to be curious about the world around them. Their curiosity inspires a thirst for knowledge. It can make people ask thought-provoking questions that they can research to learn new things.

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Sometimes, this curiosity can lead people to wander. Whether it's around their neighborhood or down an internet rabbit hole, they might get lost searching for more information. This exploration can often distract people from cleaning their room or showing up on time. They're probably lost in their excitement to experience the world.

8. They're driven

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Although it might feel like a disorganized person is lazy, that’s not always the case. They might not have the time to organize themselves. They might be too focused on doing everything they can to improve their life or career.

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It's all about priorities. Leaving a few minutes early or taking an hour to mop the floors seems like a waste of time to a high IQ person who could spend that time furthering their knowledge in some way.

Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.