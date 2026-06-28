People Who Love Being In A Dark Room Under Big Blankets Watching Comfort Shows Usually Have 9 High IQ Traits

Life gets so life-y these days that spending the night at home under big blankets while watching your favorite shows may sound pretty comforting.

While that might sound lazy to simple-minded people, psychologists have found that comfort-seeking behaviors often serve a deeper purpose. Familiar routines in quiet environments can help people recharge as they temporarily step away from the constant demands of everyday life.

Advertisement

Interestingly, many people who gravitate toward cozy rituals like this also share personality traits commonly associated with higher intelligence. They tend to spend more time in their own thoughts and appreciate environments that allow them to decompress and reflect. Of course, loving comfort shows doesn't automatically make someone a genius, but there are several surprisingly common characteristics that often appear among people who find genuine joy in these simple pleasures.

If someone absolutely loves being in a dark room under blankets while watching their favorite comfort shows, they usually have these high-IQ traits

1. They’re protective of their social battery

Tonuka Stock | Shutterstock.com

Advertisement

Smart people don’t waste their energy on unnecessary stress or stimulation. That’s why they tend to prefer alone time over small talk and interactions with people who truly lack depth. If they’re going to use their social battery, it might as well be on someone or something that’s actually bringing them value.

When there’s not an exciting debate to be had or a social event they feel excited about, intelligent people would prefer to protect their social battery with these kinds of low-stimulation hobbies. Especially for introverts, this space is how they show up as their best selves and recharge.

2. They crave idleness

Intelligent people are naturally creative. Their brains are wired for daydreaming and imagination, which the most creative people use to their advantage. However, creative people also enjoy more idleness than others, because it serves as a foundation for inspiration and reflection.

Advertisement

That’s why these kinds of movie nights are essential for intelligent people, especially when they’re trying to create something or solve a problem. Sometimes, they don’t need to be doing anything productive in order for that time to be valuable or inspiring.

3. Their brains are busy

Intelligent people often have busy minds, with tons of thoughts and ideas spiraling around at all times. They dive deeply into topics and think about everything because they’re curious by nature.

However, that also means that when they’re alone and need a break from this internal chaos, they need the perfect environment. The low stimulation of a dark room, the external comfort of a huge blanket, and a comfort movie or TV show they’ve seen a million times is the perfect combination for escaping their brain for a few hours.

Advertisement

4. They appreciate alone time

Most intelligent people prefer to spend their time alone, because they’re easily drained and distracted by superficial conversations and interactions. Despite being social and easy to connect with when they are around other people, high-IQ individuals thrive when they’re in their own company and able to indulge in the deep thinking their brains enjoy.

These people feel comfortable in their own company, and watching their favorite shows in a low-stimulation environment adds an extra touch.

5. They need balance

Lopolo | Shutterstock.com

Advertisement

Much like their appreciation for both socializing and solitude, intelligent people need a balance between familiarity and openness. Yes, they’re inherently open-minded people who enjoy seeking out new experiences. However, they also need the same sense of comfort and familiarity to come back to, even if that’s comfort movies and heavy blankets at home.

Much like the average person has their own unique coping mechanisms after a hard, stressful day, high-IQ people need their own kinds of comfort.

6. They’re able to entertain themselves

Even without noise and stimulation, intelligent people can entertain themselves. They already have everything they need in their brains, which is why alone time is so beneficial.

Advertisement

They have things to reflect on and feelings to unpack, so their alone time usually revolves around this kind of deep thinking. However, sometimes they need an excuse to switch their brains off during their alone time, which is why these comforting movies and blankets are so appealing.

7. They appreciate softness

Living a simple life often predicts better mental health and psychological well-being, which is why it’s a fixture for truly intelligent people. They might have a lot going on and a million obligations, but when it comes to their free time and coping mechanisms, they’re not afraid to slow down and appreciate softness.

Being in a dark room, cuddling up with heavy blankets, and watching their favorite movies over and over again is just one way to slow down. They might also read a book, keep a journal, go on a digital detox, or rest at home. Whatever they choose, they’re investing in themselves by appreciating mindfulness in these moments.

Advertisement

8. They have intentional boundaries

Despite being social people and often having deep connections, the most intelligent people are selective about the kinds of energy they allow in. That’s why they tend to have smaller social circles and deeper relationships, because they’re not entertaining just anyone.

That’s also why they prefer alone time and indulge in these kinds of soft routines when they need a break. They’re not afraid to spend time in their own company, so, of course, they’re not afraid to set strong boundaries and be picky with the company they find in others.

9. They’re nostalgic

Dejan Dundjerski | Shutterstock.com

Advertisement

Many people return to comfort shows and movies because they cultivate nostalgic feelings that boost mental health. We feel secure and comforted by this sentimental familiarity, even if it sometimes urges us to look back at the past. It’s great in moderation, which is why intelligent people like it.

It’s a break from the chaos of their brains and lives. They may appreciate deep-thinking minds and all the joys of life that come from being intelligent, but these moments where they can escape and revel in nostalgia are equally comforting and safe.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.