There are several routes to achievement, though it's fascinating to see how similar the traits of successful individuals are. Research on high performers who figure things out fast across business, athletics, and creative fields consistently points to the same cluster of habits and mindsets that can be learned and practiced at any stage.

If you want to be tremendously successful and live the life of your dreams, take your cues from those who have already done it. Grit and a growth mindset mean that the more you push through, the more you come to believe that pushing through is possible, and that belief fuels the next push. Success is less a destination than a feedback loop. Many people continue to live lives that are remarkable, even if they began rather unremarkable.

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Research on self-confidence has found a person's belief in themselves to be one of the strongest indicators of achievement, shaping not only performance outcomes but also how persistently people pursue goals when obstacles arise. What makes this relevant is that personal confidence builds through repeated experience, which means the act of figuring something out once makes it more likely you will figure out the next thing, too.

Here are 13 rare habits of people who somehow figure things out faster than everyone else:

1. They have a clear vision

Having a clear goal, vision, and purpose in life is an ongoing pursuit for those who have achieved success. They are self-aware enough to pursue their own goals and don't have brain fog when it comes to where they want to be.

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It's impossible to get specific results when you have undefined wants and expectations. This feeling of purpose propels individuals to persevere until they realize their ambitions.

Harvard researchers found that people who experienced a positive change in their sense of purpose showed improvements across several indicators of physical & mental health and positive behaviors over the following years. Knowing where you are headed turns out to be a documented driver of how well your life actually goes.

2. They possess authentic confidence gained from real-life experience

The most successful people develop an unrivaled level of knowledge and skill in whatever they set their sights on, making them leaders in that particular area. Psychologist Guy Winch points out that people with genuinely high self-esteem understand something most people miss, which is that a blunder does not define you, and confidence built on real skill and self-compassion is far more durable than any performance of it.

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No task is beneath those who have achieved success, and all tasks ought to be done well. They strive for expertise and recognize that financial success is a byproduct of their contributions to the world.

3. People who figure things out fast radiate tenacity

Tenacious people are inherently optimistic because they know that success is theirs, no matter what the outcome. Like a kid learning to walk, they know that the choice to take action is the first step, and they're not giving up at the first hint of struggle.

The ability to adjust your thinking and behavior in response to changing circumstances, research shows, is directly linked to greater resilience and reduced risk of anxiety and depression. Optimism is the practical engine that keeps people moving through setbacks rather than stopping at them.

They also know that further adjustments should be made based on the results. In spite of setbacks, they are able to keep going because of the optimistic outlook they maintain.

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4. They are highly adaptable

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A common misperception about perseverance is that it entails stubbornly refusing to change direction. But most individuals who have made it big in life didn't set out to accomplish the specific thing they ended up succeeding at; rather, they adapted around the successes that came up along the way.

For example, Steve Jobs started with computers, went into animation, and really made his comeback with the iPod. This seems reasonable given that the world is always evolving, and the level of knowledge has increased significantly since they first began. If one's motivations for pursuing anything change, the successful person realizes there is no purpose in continuing.

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5. They have great time management skills

Those at the top of their game are successful because they are good at time management. But they can only do this by fully using the time they have each day.

Extraordinary individuals who figure things out fast understand the importance of time and the link between how they use their time and energy. They "teach" individuals who interact with them to be punctual by mandating firm beginning and ending hours for any time they meet.

An overview of 158 studies found that time management shows a positive relationship with job performance and academic achievement. How you use your time is one of the most reliably studied predictors of how your days and your life actually turn out.

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6. People who figure things out fast clearly communicate

Those who can convey their ideas to others tend to succeed at their goals. Intelligent communicators know that speaking English (or the national language) does not guarantee mutual comprehension.

Rather, they are successful because they are aware of the impact of their words, know exactly what they want to accomplish, and are willing to change their approach if necessary. They are pros at connecting with others and deciphering between words and the meanings others give them.

Couples counselor Monica Ramunda explains that understanding your own communication style is the foundation of being able to connect with anyone, because when you know how you naturally express yourself, you can adjust your approach rather than just repeat yourself louder. People who figure things out fast are often the ones who learned early that getting your point across has more to do with tone and flexibility than volume.

7. They believe they can learn what they don't know

One of the most important traits of the most successful people is their level of confidence. They are confident in their own abilities and feel they deserve their achievements. They have the wisdom to know that a blunder does not define them.

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In addition, they keep an eye out for any indicators of poor self-esteem and take action to maintain a healthy self-image at all times. They understand that one's level of confidence is a mental choice, and that it's in their best interest to choose to have a high level of self-esteem rather than a low one.

Psychologist Nick Wignall makes a similar observation that most people are productive and successful despite their self-criticism and that when people finally let go of the habit of being hard on themselves, their confidence and output actually improve.

8. They don't just plan; they do

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It's impossible to achieve success if you spend all your time contemplating what you should do. But people who achieve greatness take action rather than only making plans. They are not the kind of people to sit about and wait for the stars to align before making moves.

People who actively pursue goals they have chosen for themselves, research on goal-setting shows, report higher intrinsic motivation and more genuine satisfaction with their work. Action beats planning every single time, and the evidence has been saying so for decades.

They take calculated risks, learn from their mistakes, and adapt their behavior appropriately. The words "would," "should," and "could" are often used by people who don't accomplish much in their lives. Those who succeed in getting what they want are usually too preoccupied with the next step of their plan to explain.

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9. People who figure things out fast are lifelong readers

Almost universally, successful individuals are avid readers. Reading should be part of a daily routine for people who believe they can achieve success by adopting the mindset and habits of those who have already achieved it.

A study in Psychological Medicine found that reading for pleasure was associated with better cognitive performance and measurable differences in brain structure. The habit of reading literally improves how your mind works.

With more books available than ever before, it's crucial to prioritize reading things that will have the most impact on one's life. These are the books that push successful individuals out of their comfort zones and help them become experts in their subject of interest.

10. They trust their instincts

Successful people often act on their first instincts and trust their gut. They knew their decisions were the correct thing to do, even if they couldn't articulate why or how they reached their choice. The minds of the successful have figured out how to transmit "orders" to the subconscious and tap into its immense potential.

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To do this, they first imagine the desired result in their mind, and then pay attention to the world around them to gather the facts and knowledge their subconscious will need to carry out their "command." Learning to meditate is another excellent method for fostering intuitive growth and connection.

11. They are well-rounded

Those who have achieved true success have done so in all spheres of their life, not just one. They take care of their health, build stable financial lives, grow personally and professionally, and cultivate meaningful connections.

A study in World Psychiatry confirmed that social connection is one of the strongest independent indicators of both mental and physical health, with direct links to longevity. True success, according to the review, shows that the people who thrive tend to be the ones who tend to do it all.

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They are aware that compromising one aspect of their development to advance in another would not lead to their full potential. Because when you're stressed about making ends meet, it's tough to give your all to your work and your team.

12. People who figure things out fast have a strong sense of integrity

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Consider all the courageous people in your life (in movies, books, and real life). Do they not all behave ethically and morally?

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Emotionally intuitive people, the ones others consistently look to in a crisis, share the habit of treating their own emotions honestly instead of suppressing them, which is what makes them genuinely steady when it counts, explains Wignall. Real-life heroes know how to act with integrity even when the feelings are hard.

Don't they often spend lavishly on others while cutting down on their own spending? Everyone seems to hold them in such high esteem, right? There is no difference between a real hero and a fictional one who achieves success and figures things out fast in life.

13. They catch what most people miss in conversations

Everyone aspires to be an effective communicator, but few work hard to improve their listening skills. One of the most essential traits of the most successful people is the ability to listen.

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These individuals have learned to listen to others so they can better understand their needs and direct efforts toward satisfying them. The quickest route to improving conversation skills is to practice active listening and question-asking.

Sidhharrth Kumaar is an astro-numerologist and the founder of NumroVani. He couples his knowledge of modern sciences to solve real-world problems in the areas of mental well-being and relationship growth.