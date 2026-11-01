Babies Often Stare At People Who Have 6 Rare & Truly Beautiful Traits

There's pretty much nothing better than having a baby smile at you.

It makes you feel like they're staring into your soul, and it's enough to cheer up anyone. But babies also tend to stare at people who have rare traits, both with their personality and their physical appearance.

Babies tend to stare at people with these traits:

1. Conventional attractiveness

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Some may think it's a myth, but there's actual science that explains why babies stare at conventionally attractive people. As a study published in study published in Developmental Science found, "Human infants prefer to look at physically attractive human faces when they are paired with physically less attractive human faces."

Scientists theorize that this is actually a survival mechanism. Humans are known for relating attractiveness to survival fitness, so babies might trust attractive people because they feel safe around them.

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2. Gentle and comforting energy

Babies need to be cared for and nurtured, so they tend to stare at whoever is providing them with that. But it's more than that, because babies can actually tell good people apart from bad people.

According to research from Yale University, they suggest that people are hardwired to have an innate moral judgment, way before parents and learning to speak take over. So, it's almost as if babies can determine if someone will be able to be gentle with them.

3. Authenticity

Babies stare because they're curious about the world around them, and everything they look at is new. If there's something unique about a person, like a bright hair color, babies tend to notice that.

But curious or not, they can also tell when a person is being fake. That's because they're able to make sense of complex social situations. Even though they don't actually know, they notice small things like facial expressions and emotional cues.

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4. Magnetism

When babies stare at people, it's usually because something physically stands out and draws them in. It might not mean you're likable, but it can mean they want to get close to you.

There's no scientific evidence that babies can sense when someone has a magnetic personality, but they can read cues very easily. Since they don't yet have the ability to speak or hold conversations, they rely on physical things like a smile or tone of voice.

5. A kind aura

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Babies are drawn to not just familiar people, but those who make them feel comfortable. Again, they're very good at picking up on social and emotional cues, as well as minor facial expressions.

When someone has a kind, powerful aura, people just seem drawn to them. So, if a baby stares at them, they should consider themselves honored and take it as a compliment.

6. High-contrast features

Since babies have limited vision, they're picking up on facial features. That's especially true for folks with high-contrast features, meaning they have a difference in color among their features. For example, having light skin with dark hair and eyes.

When a person has sharp features or a stark differentiation between light and dark elements on their face, babies are naturally drawn to this.

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Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.