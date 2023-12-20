Take This Quiz To Find Out If You Suffer From 'Money Paralysis'

Here's how to get your finances in check and live your best life.
By Catherine Behan
Last updated on Dec 20, 2023
Photo: kudla | Shutterstock
Did you ever look at your underperforming financial life as a kind of "money paralysis?"
Doesn’t it seem that way? No movement with your finances, no flexibility, no end in sight?
Does it feel like your financial literacy is just not up to par?
RELATED: The Mistake That Made Me Extremely Financially Vulnerable In My Unhappy Marriage
And, are you frequently wondering how to manage your money, how to stop spending money, and how to save money?
Is this lack of money management permanent?
No!
There's no question that years of using the Law of Attraction and dedicated positive thinking get some results when it comes to personal finance — you wouldn’t hang in there if it didn’t.
But where is the change in your financial situation that you long for? Where is the pot at the end of the rainbow? Where is the bleeping rainbow anyway?
I hear you. I went through some really scary times while I tried to understand enough from Abraham Hicks to get the Law of Attraction to work for my finances.
I found one sure clue that helped me. One clue that only I could feel.
And once I understood that one feeling, everything else changed.
You might be like me. I read my first Law of Attraction book nearly 20 years ago.
Pam Grout’s work bumped me in the right direction when it comes to money manifestation, but I still needed to feel the difference between chasing and attracting.
I needed to figure out how to reverse the direction of my flow when it came to having better money habits.
That’s right, reverse. Now I see how my old habits repelled money and while I still am in the process, I am now able to cooperate with the universe — the source, God, the divine — and now I get it.
I understand the science of attraction and how it can affect finances.
RELATED: 3 Signs You Grew Up With Poor Parents — And It's Affecting You Now
What I learned is that thoughts do not create beliefs. Experience creates beliefs.
The magic is creating experiences that convince your mind that a new belief has value and should be chosen.
You can take a financial literacy test that will determine if you have money paralysis.
This way, you can recognize where you stand and hopefully become inspired to implement some budgeting and save money too.
Answer the following questions to determine the state of your financial life.
Is money paralysis stopping you from living your best life? Take this quiz to find out if your financial literacy is holding you back:
1. When an unexpected bill comes, I feel fear
2. I have a good job but I am just not satisfied
3. I sweat making my mortgage/rent payment
4. I work at getting ahead, but I can never really make progress
5. I act happy when good things happen to my social media friends, but secretly I grieve that I can’t have the same
6. I buy gifts for people when I don’t have money for my own life
7. I feel jealous of people whose life looks easier than mine
8. Every time I get ahead, a bill comes or something breaks so my money is never "fun money"
RELATED: 5 Big — No, Huge — Money Mistakes Millennials Make
9. I regret a lot of my purchases
10. I have garments and goods hanging in my closet with the tags still on them
11. I can’t resist a sale or a BOGO offer
12. I shop online too much and it is hard to quit
13. I have tried everything and I just can’t turn my money life around
Score: How many did you answer "true"?
Related Stories From YourTango:
0-2: Good for you! Your money vibe is right on target. You are attracting a flow of money and when you need to use it, it is there for you. You also have money left over for fun, travel, and charitable giving. Your money manifestation skills are on point.
3 – 5: You are probably tired of pretending that you are fine. You don’t have the money flow issues of some, but you still don’t have a lot of free spending money, either. You bravely put on a happy face and your social media projects succeed, but you still know more is possible. Even though life is hard, you hang on to the doggone Law of Attraction with all your might, even though your family gives you a lot of heat. Listening to Abraham Hicks audios and reading Pam Grout's E-Squared would be super helpful.
6 and up: You are redlining. Your money stress is probably paralyzing you and it is exhausting to keep projecting the image of successful manifesting. You may feel physical sensations when you need money and don’t know where it is coming from. A sick feeling in your belly, a squeeze in your chest, cold sweats, or headaches can all go along with stuck money energy.
When your financial issues are caused by money paralysis, it can feel strangling. Especially when to be successful you need to project an image of success on social media.
Learning to change your flow and create momentum toward financial freedom is more than possible. It is achievable.
RELATED: 7 Steps To Gain Financial Freedom, Save For The Future, & Get Out Of Debt
More for You:
Catherine Behan is a highly educated and accomplished individual with a diverse professional background. She is a dating and intimacy coach, blogger, content writer, freelance writer, and editor. She currently works as a Law of Attraction and Success Coach, where she leverages her expertise in EFT to help people attract abundance and success in their lives.
This article was originally published at Catherine Behan's website. Reprinted with permission from the author.