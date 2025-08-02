5 Quiet Realities You Need To Face If You Want To Thrive In Your 70s

As we age, we have the power to instantly change our perspective and thus our behavior. I’ve always said that our experience of life depends entirely on how we see things.

When we do, our experience can instantly change. When we find ways to enjoy life in our golden years, we have more energy, are more creative, enjoy other people more, and have better health.

Here are five quiet realities you need to face if you want to thrive in your 70s:

1. Find fun in the mundane

Any dull activity can be made into a game. Just by deciding to play, it becomes fun. Time yourself to do it as fast as you can.

Advertisement

Track your progress. Beat your personal best. Find a partner. How many cracked tiles do you count on your daily walk? Resist the urge to fall into dullness.

2. Notice something lovely in each person

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Advertisement

A quick way to misery is to see yourself as isolated and disconnected from other people. Instead of nurturing a judgmental habit, find things you like about people. Your heart will open, and you will see and feel how we are all connected.

The strength of appreciation of beauty and excellence is consistently associated with higher well-being, positive emotions, and reduced depressive symptoms. Studies suggest that experiencing positive emotions increases the likelihood of engaging in prosocial behavior, such as helping others.

3. Embrace life as it comes

Today, your task is to bring full enjoyment to an activity you usually dislike, like doing the dishes. You can enjoy it when you slow down and immerse yourself in a task. You will realise your power when you see that enjoyment is something that you deliver, not what the world gives you.

Advertisement

Research suggests that happiness isn't solely dependent on major life events but also the accumulation of small, positive experiences. By consciously seeking to find joy in everyday activities, more frequent opportunities for positive emotions can be created, and greater overall well-being can be built.

4. Make curiosity your default setting

Inside Creative House / Shutterstock

Most of us experience life as dull because at some point we’ve said to ourselves: ‘Okay, I’ve seen it all — there’s nothing else to see or find.’ Welcome to Dullville. But those who enjoy life see no end to the beauty in the small details; the paths not yet discovered; how a city looks in a new light after the rain. You are an explorer.

Advertisement

Research suggests that choosing to cultivate a broad and diverse curiosity can have numerous benefits for cognitive function, emotional well-being, and social interactions. Curiosity encourages individuals to explore diverse perspectives and think unconventionally, fostering the ability to connect seemingly unrelated ideas and generate innovative solutions.

5. Develop a deeper relationship with your quietest voice

We have two voices. Our loud personal egoic voice — the one that’s usually calling you useless and a burden to others. There’s another, less-known voice that is barely audible, but you can hear it when you are still, and your mind is at rest.

You know this voice because it delivers insights when you least expect them. Life becomes more enjoyable when we connect with that little voice more often.

Advertisement

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.