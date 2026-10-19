People Who Need Complete Silence To Decompress Tend To Have 9 Quiet Hobbies That Soothe Their Minds

Most people need some silence to feel like themselves again after a busy day, but for some people it's a need not a want in order to get through life. After a long day at work, they want to decompress in a low-stimulation environment. But despite popular belief, it isn't because they hate people, it's just how they're wired.

For quieter people, these hobbies can be incredibly soothing. So, whether it's creating with their hands or moving their body, these hobbies help stressed people find quiet better than almost any others.

Quiet hobbies of people who need complete silence to decompress from a stressful day:

1. Coloring books and simple art projects

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Most people who need to decompress don't want to do loud and active hobbies like playing pickleball at the gym or going bowling. Because they're easily overstimulated, they need to find ways to relax their minds.

While some find joy in going to a crowded mall (and that is totally fine!) quieter people love to do adult coloring books. It sounds juvenile, but coloring shouldn't be underestimated. Because it is low-demand, they can just shut their brains off and get into an almost meditative state by filling in the spaces.

Coloring is a healthy way to relieve stress because it helps calm the body and brain, according to research. To the people who love them, it isn't just pretty, its a quiet refuge that helps them get back to the grind tomorrow.

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2. Solving crossword puzzles

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At first, solving crossword puzzles can feel like a buzzkill. Who wants to sit there for an hour filling in words when they can scroll through their phone, right? But while doing crossword puzzles may sound old-school, it's an underrated hobby that can soothe the brain.

Puzzles like these get us to focus on something besides our mountain of stress. Plus, crosswords can slow cognitive decline, and people who do them have a higher verbal IQ. That's why quieter people love them. They know the more they do it, the more beneficial it is in the long run.

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3. Bedazzling accessories

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People don't have to paint to feel relaxed. Quieter people gravitate towards hobbies like bedazzling accessories to soothe their chaotic minds. A similar hobby that's less glitzy might be 3D DIY sticker scene projects.

At first, they might not see the appeal. On TikTok, people rave about bedazzling phone cases or lip glosses or putting together these complex little sticker scenes, but it can seem tedious.

However, the more people do it, the more they realize just how satisfying it is. With their own hands, they meticulously place each crystal or sticker until they turn something old into something completely brand new or watch a beautiful, complex scene emerge.

Just like with puzzles, this allows the brain to focus on just one task, allowing stress and chaos to fade away for a while.

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4. Journaling their thoughts and feelings

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Most people don't take enough time to reflect. They say it's because they're busy, but the truth is that most of us do our best to totally avoid vulnerability. Thankfully, quieter people are different. Instead of mindlessly scrolling, they journal their thoughts and feelings.

It doesn't take long, but they notice that the more they sit and reflect, the better their mental health gets. That's why they're so dedicated. As Stanford Health News said, "In the midst of stress and uncertainty, journaling can help you gain control of your emotions and improve your overall mental health."

Yes, it sounds annoying to start. Who wants to do more work when they get home from work? But after a few days, the benefits become clear and it no longer feels like a chore.

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5. Meditating

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Most people see meditation in the same way they see astrology: made-up nonsense that can be fun to try here and there.

It seems silly because they don't know why it was formed or what its health benefits are, so they throw it into the category of hippie nonsense. But as a study in 2023 explained, "Meditation helps address various mental problems like social anxiety disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, and depression."

That's probably why quieter people love it so much. In their chaotic world, they never feel like they have a moment to breathe. That's why they carve out time in their daily schedule. Even if it's five minutes, those five minutes make a difference.

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6. Taking peaceful nature walks

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Peaceful nature walks aren't popular, often people want to hike with friends or while playing music or podcast in headphones. Blame it on accessibility or people going outside less, but the quiet nature walk has a lot of good to offer, especially for people who crave silence to decompress.

Thankfully, quieter people couldn't be more different, as they love to take peaceful nature walks a couple of times a week.

Do they always have the energy to get excited for it? No, not always. Just like everyone else, quieter people also experience exhaustion. Still, even if they're tired, they force themselves to go outside. It isn't just because the weather is nice. They know how crucial it is to reconnect with nature.

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7. Reading books

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Is reading books a snooze-fest for you? Thats probably because you haven't found the books you love, yet. You are likely going for books people say you should like and haven't given yourself a chance to try a number of other authors and genres.

It sounds cliché, but there's a book out there for everyone. The people who need complete silence can benefit greatly from going to the local library and checking out a bunch of different types of books and taking time to see which ones capture their attention.

The benefits go well beyond the fact that reading reduces stress and anxiety. It also expands our imagination, our vocabulary and even can help increase empathy when we truly connect with a story. So, if you want to soothe your mind, cracking open a book is a good start.

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8. Baking homemade goods

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At first, baking homemade goods sounds like a disaster. Who wants to burn brownies on a Friday night and clean up piles of dishes in the sink? They'd rather order a cake from Nothing Bundt Cake, have it delivered, and call it a day. But while baking feels tedious in the moment, it's underrated and can be hugely beneficial.

After all, baking is a huge way to relieve stress. Why punch your coworker in the face when you can take out your frustration on that piece of dough? Even if it is hard, the more we practice, the more relaxing it gets. Quieter people know this. That's why baking homemade goods is one of their top hobbies.

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9. Assembling LEGO sets

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Most people probably remember the LEGO sets they got as kids. In the moment, it was a relaxing way to pass the time, as long as you could figure out the instructions. But the older they got, the less interest they had in LEGO.

While some people chalk it up to a childish pastime, for quieter people, assembling LEGO sets is a soothing hobby. If LEGO doesn't seem to click with your interests (yes, that's a pun!), there are all sorts of great model kits to build, like wooden mazes and cars for adults, and even little houses or scenes like Playmobil sets for adults.

Is it time-consuming? Absolutely, but it's well worth it. Something is soothing about turning off your brain and focusing on the minuscule. That's why quiet people are obsessed with LEGOs. It's a soothing hobby that keeps them distracted from their real-world problems.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.